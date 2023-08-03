India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

Headlines

Adnan Sami to perform in UK after six years, announces tour dates

Meet Madhya Pradesh’s third richest man who studied in 2 IIMs, earned Rs 1300 crore in 180 days, net worth is...

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Adnan Sami to perform in UK after six years, announces tour dates

Meet Madhya Pradesh’s third richest man who studied in 2 IIMs, earned Rs 1300 crore in 180 days, net worth is...

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Eye flu: 10 tips to avoid conjunctivitis amid monsoon spike

10 Predators that eat snakes

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Adnan Sami to perform in UK after six years, announces tour dates

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

Shraddha Kapoor, on the ninth day of the fashion week, took the center stage as the showstopper for renowned designer Rahul Mishra, gracefully gracing the ramp with her presence.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India Couture Week has been a dazzling extravaganza this year, captivating fashion enthusiasts with its extraordinary lineup of designers and stunning creations. Among the highlights that have been making headlines, the show featured a star-studded cast of showstoppers, including Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and the latest addition, Shraddha Kapoor.

On the ninth day of the fashion week, Shraddha Kapoor graced the ramp as the showstopper for the eminent couturier Rahul Mishra. The talented actor looked resplendent in an ethnic ensemble that exuded elegance and grace, leaving the audience in awe. The Fashion Design Council of India shared a series of pictures and videos, capturing Shraddha's radiant smile and confident stride on the runway.

For Rahul Mishra's latest collection, titled "We, the people," Shraddha adorned a silver sequined bralette with a plunging neckline, embellished with delicate floral details in shades of pink. The bralette was perfectly paired with a matching, flowy, and long skirt, creating a harmonious and ethereal look. To add a touch of drama and sophistication, Shraddha donned a feather shrug across her shoulders, featuring intricate silver patterns on her arms and frill details.

 

 

Beyond the breathtaking aesthetics, the collection held a profound narrative, aiming to celebrate the unsung heroes of couture – the skilled artisans. It paid tribute to their craftsmanship and artistry, imagining their embroidery frames transforming into lotus ponds and transporting them to the majestic Sundarbans amidst virgin forests, accompanied by a majestic tiger.

Shraddha accessorized her mesmerizing outfit with a stunning silver neck choker from Raniwala 1881, adding a touch of elegance to her overall look. She opted for a natural and effortless hairstyle, wearing her shoulder-length tresses in soft wavy curls with a subtle side part. Demonstrating a minimalistic approach, she allowed her ensemble to take center stage. Her makeup was on point with silver eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, well-defined eyebrows, and contoured cheeks, all accentuating her features. A subtle nude lipstick completed her flawless appearance.

Shraddha's showstopper look received immense praise from her fans, who couldn't help but gush over her stunning presence on the runway. The combination of Rahul Mishra's artistic vision and Shraddha Kapoor's ethereal charm made for an unforgettable and enchanting showcase at the India Couture Week.

Also read: India Couture Week 2023: Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter burns the ramp in stunning ensembles

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ask PM to speak in Parliament on Manipur: Opposition urges President

Mahindra Thar EV concept to be unveiled on August 15, may get feature seen in Rs 1 crore SUV

Meet richest woman in Chennai, daughter of a stenographer, competing with Microsoft, Oracle, her net worth is…

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on box office failure of his last four films: 'It's like a jigsaw puzzle'

Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan, BJP leader says 'I used to counsel him...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE