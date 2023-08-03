India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

Shraddha Kapoor, on the ninth day of the fashion week, took the center stage as the showstopper for renowned designer Rahul Mishra, gracefully gracing the ramp with her presence.

The India Couture Week has been a dazzling extravaganza this year, captivating fashion enthusiasts with its extraordinary lineup of designers and stunning creations. Among the highlights that have been making headlines, the show featured a star-studded cast of showstoppers, including Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and the latest addition, Shraddha Kapoor.

On the ninth day of the fashion week, Shraddha Kapoor graced the ramp as the showstopper for the eminent couturier Rahul Mishra. The talented actor looked resplendent in an ethnic ensemble that exuded elegance and grace, leaving the audience in awe. The Fashion Design Council of India shared a series of pictures and videos, capturing Shraddha's radiant smile and confident stride on the runway.

For Rahul Mishra's latest collection, titled "We, the people," Shraddha adorned a silver sequined bralette with a plunging neckline, embellished with delicate floral details in shades of pink. The bralette was perfectly paired with a matching, flowy, and long skirt, creating a harmonious and ethereal look. To add a touch of drama and sophistication, Shraddha donned a feather shrug across her shoulders, featuring intricate silver patterns on her arms and frill details.

Beyond the breathtaking aesthetics, the collection held a profound narrative, aiming to celebrate the unsung heroes of couture – the skilled artisans. It paid tribute to their craftsmanship and artistry, imagining their embroidery frames transforming into lotus ponds and transporting them to the majestic Sundarbans amidst virgin forests, accompanied by a majestic tiger.

Shraddha accessorized her mesmerizing outfit with a stunning silver neck choker from Raniwala 1881, adding a touch of elegance to her overall look. She opted for a natural and effortless hairstyle, wearing her shoulder-length tresses in soft wavy curls with a subtle side part. Demonstrating a minimalistic approach, she allowed her ensemble to take center stage. Her makeup was on point with silver eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, well-defined eyebrows, and contoured cheeks, all accentuating her features. A subtle nude lipstick completed her flawless appearance.

Shraddha's showstopper look received immense praise from her fans, who couldn't help but gush over her stunning presence on the runway. The combination of Rahul Mishra's artistic vision and Shraddha Kapoor's ethereal charm made for an unforgettable and enchanting showcase at the India Couture Week.

