India Couture Week 2023: Ranbir Kapoor makes heads turn as he walks in lungi pants for Kunal Rawal show

Kunal Rawal kicked off the show with his mesmerizing collection 'Dhup Chao', and Ranbir Kapoor added a touch of grace and style as he walked the ramp as the showstopper.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor stole the spotlight at the India Couture Week organized by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) as he graced the ramp as the showstopper for renowned designer Kunal Rawal. The event, which began on July 25, garnered attention for all the right reasons, and Day 4 was a glamorous event featuring two of India's biggest designers showcasing their collections.

Kunal Rawal kicked off the show with his mesmerizing collection 'Dhup Chao', and Ranbir Kapoor added a touch of grace and style as he walked the ramp as the showstopper. It was, however, his lungi-style pants that became the talk of the town and caught everyone's attention.

Although Ranbir Kapoor may not be active on social media, his videos and photos from the event quickly spread like wildfire across various platforms. His adoring fans showered him with numerous comments and likes, praising and complimenting his charismatic presence. Nevertheless, opinions on his walk were divided, with some finding it graceful while others labeled it as weird and strange.

 

 

Ranbir Kapoor look decoded

Breaking down his dapper look, Ranbir Kapoor wore a black jacket with a bandhgala design, featuring full sleeves, silver buttons, and sequin detailing all over. He paired this with black lungi-esque pants that combined the elements of a lungi on one side and pants on the other, adding a unique charm to his outfit and elevating the overall look.

Keeping his accessories simple yet elegant, Ranbir adorned a pair of black shiny shoes. With his hair neatly gelled up and his beard perfectly groomed, he looked as handsome as ever. The fusion of fabrics and patterns in his ensemble made it a statement piece, and there was no doubt that Ranbir exuded unmatched charm and style, leaving all the women swooning over his charismatic presence.

Also read: India Couture Week 2023: Bhumi Pednekar stuns in golden ensemble as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl

 

