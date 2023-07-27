India Couture Week 2023: Gay model walks the ramp in lehenga at Falguni Shane Peacock show

Headlines

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

Delhi HC refused to completely ban sale of acid in city, says can adversely affect businesses

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Why are West Indies players wearing black armbands?

Javed Akhtar schools troll who asked him to explain isotope after he called Oppenheimer a 'great film'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

Delhi HC refused to completely ban sale of acid in city, says can adversely affect businesses

Bappa Rawal to Maharana Pratap: 10 Mightiest Rajput kings

7 new onscreen Bollywood couples set to impress fans with their chemistry in 2023 

Benefits of consuming honey daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

Javed Akhtar schools troll who asked him to explain isotope after he called Oppenheimer a 'great film'

Alia Bhatt picks Elvish Yadav as Rocky, this contestant as Rani from Bigg Boss OTT 2 and it’s not Pooja Bhatt

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

India Couture Week 2023: Gay model walks the ramp in lehenga at Falguni Shane Peacock show

On social media, Rabanne shared snippets of his remarkable walk, captivating audiences worldwide with his exquisite look.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 08:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India Couture Week commenced with a dazzling display of fashion as renowned designers showcased their latest collections, leaving fashion enthusiasts mesmerized. The opening show, featuring fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock, became an instant success with Kiara Advani captivating everyone in a stunning pink sequined lehenga.

However, the true highlight of the event was the groundbreaking moment when Rabanne Victor, a talented gay model, broke stereotypes by gracefully strutting down the runway in a mesmerizing golden sequined lehenga also designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Rabanne's appearance garnered immense attention and praise, proving that fashion knows no boundaries.

On social media, Rabanne shared snippets of his remarkable walk, captivating audiences worldwide with his exquisite look. The ensemble featured a golden fish-cut lehenga, complete with a heavily embellished slip blouse and a long, flowing skirt adorned with bodycon patterns and frill details below the knees. To add an extra touch of glamour, he adorned a golden sheer veil with intricate sequin details at the borders, trailing behind him like a majestic train.

Rabanne's attention to detail extended to his choice of accessories, donning a golden neck choker and a statement neck chain, as well as golden bangles that complemented his overall look flawlessly. His appearance on the ramp shattered preconceived notions that lehengas are exclusive to women, further empowering the fashion world with inclusivity.

The collection, Renaissance Reverie, by Falguni Shane Peacock, proved to be a fitting canvas for Rabanne's trailblazing runway moment. This courageous display of fashion echoed the winds of change in an industry that continues to evolve.

It is worth noting that Rabanne Victor, an esteemed model with a successful career, primarily associated with fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, continues to inspire the world of fashion with his authenticity and talent. His debut at the age of 27 marked the beginning of an exceptional journey, and his captivating appearance at India Couture Week further solidified his influence on the fashion landscape.

Rabanne's enchanting presence and his stunning fish-tail lehenga left fashion enthusiasts worldwide captivated and mesmerized. His walk was not merely about fashion; it was a powerful statement about embracing diversity and breaking the norms, proving that the world of haute couture is as dynamic and inclusive as ever.

Also read: India Couture Week 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari dons Ivory lehenga as she turns showstopper for Ritu Kumar

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IAF AFCAT 02/2023: Indian Air Force has announced exams dates, admit card to be out on this date

Bhola Shankar trailer: Chiranjeevi fights goons with guns and swords, impressed fans say ‘blockbuster loading’

Have written to leaders of Opposition in both Houses for discussion on Manipur: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Delhi dry days 2023: No liquor sale allowed in capital on these upcoming dates; check list here

This Indian billionaire owns most expensive Rs 1000 crore yacht, it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Singhania, Gautam Adani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE