Lifestyle

India Couture Week 2023: Bhumi Pednekar stuns in golden ensemble as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl

Bhumi's presence on the ramp was nothing short of breathtaking. She graced the stage in a stunning golden ensemble that captured everyone's attention.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 04:37 PM IST

The third day of India Couture Week, organized by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), was an absolute spectacle of glamour. Two of India's top fashion designers showcased their exceptional collections, leaving fashion enthusiasts in awe. The event commenced with Varun Bahl's 'Inner Bloom' collection, a mesmerizing display of majestic designs, modern aesthetics, and vibrant colors. However, what truly stole the spotlight was the super stylish showstopper, Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhumi's presence on the ramp was nothing short of breathtaking. She graced the stage in a stunning golden ensemble that captured everyone's attention. Her photos and videos from the show have been trending on social media, with countless likes and comments from her followers, praising her elegance and style. Bhumi truly looked like a goddess descended from heaven in her golden attire.

The head-turning look featured a golden bralette with thin stripes and a scoop neckline, adorned with intricate hand embroidery, sequin work, and floral detailing. She paired it with a skirt showcasing a 3-D floral pattern across the midriff, accentuated with exquisite gold detailing and a thigh-high side slit. The ensemble perfectly showcased the richness of artisan craftsmanship.

Bhumi's choice of accessories was chic and edgy. She adorned her look with a multi-colored necklace, including a gold choker, chain, and pendant necklace. Additionally, she wore a bracelet on her wrist and rings on her fingers, completing her perfect ensemble.

Her makeup was flawlessly executed, with a smoky eyeshadow look, smudged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, and beautifully mascaraed lashes. A touch of blush contoured her cheeks, and she opted for a nude lipstick shade. Her long, luscious curls cascaded down her shoulders, left open in a middle part, adding to the overall glam look.

Bhumi Pednekar's look at India Couture Week left a lasting impression, and her impeccable style and grace made her the center of attention throughout the event.

Also read: India Couture Week 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari dons Ivory lehenga as she turns showstopper for Ritu Kumar

 

