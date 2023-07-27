India Couture Week 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari dons Ivory lehenga as she turns showstopper for Ritu Kumar

Headlines

Manipur violence: Why Opposition-led INDIA alliance MPs donned black clothes in Parliament session

After Seema Haider and Anju, another woman crosses borders for love: Know her story here

This Indian cricketer used to drive auto, only had Rs 5 for daily food; now has net worth of Rs 91 crores, salary is…

SL vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to win series 2-0

Sushmita Sen shares health update months after suffering a heart attack

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

SL vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to win series 2-0

Vicky Kaushal reveals how marriage to Katrina Kaif has changed him: 'Living with someone is a continuous...'

Bappa Rawal to Maharana Pratap: 10 Mightiest Rajput kings

7 new onscreen Bollywood couples set to impress fans with their chemistry in 2023 

Benefits of consuming honey daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Vicky Kaushal reveals how marriage to Katrina Kaif has changed him: 'Living with someone is a continuous...'

Proud dad Arjun Rampal shares daughter Myra Rampal’s ramp walk from India Couture Week, Gabriella Demetriades reacts

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

India Couture Week 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari dons Ivory lehenga as she turns showstopper for Ritu Kumar

Aditi wore an enchanting ivory ensemble that looked like a dream come true. The outfit featured a jacket-style blouse with lapels, full sleeves, a V-neckline, and a double collar.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On the second day of the FDCI (Fashion Design Council Of India) India Couture Week (ICW), the renowned fashion designer Ritu Kumar presented a mesmerizing showcase of her magical fashion creations. The stunning Aditi Rao Hydari graced the runway as the showstopper, adding an extra touch of glamour and elegance to the event. Aditi has been making waves in the fashion world, becoming the ultimate fashion icon to look out for with her consistent presence in various fashion events. After impressing at Cannes, she recently walked the ramp for Siddartha Tytler and now serves as the muse for Ritu Kumar, leaving everyone in awe of her fashion prowess.

Aditi's photos and videos from the event have gone viral on social media, and her fans can't stop gushing over her. They shower her with compliments, calling her a "princess" and a "beauty queen". While some have praised her poise and elegance during her runway walk, others have offered constructive feedback.

 

 

For her stunning look, Aditi wore an enchanting ivory ensemble that looked like a dream come true. The outfit featured a jacket-style blouse with lapels, full sleeves, a V-neckline, and a double collar. The blouse was adorned with intricate handwork, heavy embroidery, and mirror detailing, showcasing outstanding craftsmanship. She paired it with an ivory lehenga with a beautiful flare and shimmering mirrorwork all over, along with intricate embroidery on the border, blending rich heritage textiles with a touch of modernity.

In terms of accessories, Aditi opted for a minimalistic approach and wore a beautiful mangtika with kundan arranged in a floral pattern. Her makeup look was glamorous yet subtle, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, smudged eyeliner, darkened brows, contoured cheeks with a hint of blush, and a shade of nude lipstick. With her lush locks left open in the middle partition and cascading down her shoulders, Aditi completed her overall look flawlessly.

Aditi's presence at the India Couture Week has undoubtedly left a lasting impression, and her fashion choices continue to inspire and captivate her admirers.

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari walks ramp in ethereal outfits for Siddartha Tytler

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

After Seema Haider and Anju, another woman crosses borders for love: Know her story here

IND vs WI: Mohammed Siraj leaves West Indies to return home ahead of ODI series, here's why

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War to clash with Prabhas’ Salaar? Here’s what filmmaker said

Syeda Minhaj Zaidi: How Hyderabad engineer, in US for studies, was left starving on street; know heartbreaking story

Viral video: Woman's sizzling dance to 'Halkat Jawani' in hot yellow saree raises temperature

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE