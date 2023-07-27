India Couture Week 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari dons Ivory lehenga as she turns showstopper for Ritu Kumar

Aditi wore an enchanting ivory ensemble that looked like a dream come true. The outfit featured a jacket-style blouse with lapels, full sleeves, a V-neckline, and a double collar.

On the second day of the FDCI (Fashion Design Council Of India) India Couture Week (ICW), the renowned fashion designer Ritu Kumar presented a mesmerizing showcase of her magical fashion creations. The stunning Aditi Rao Hydari graced the runway as the showstopper, adding an extra touch of glamour and elegance to the event. Aditi has been making waves in the fashion world, becoming the ultimate fashion icon to look out for with her consistent presence in various fashion events. After impressing at Cannes, she recently walked the ramp for Siddartha Tytler and now serves as the muse for Ritu Kumar, leaving everyone in awe of her fashion prowess.

Aditi's photos and videos from the event have gone viral on social media, and her fans can't stop gushing over her. They shower her with compliments, calling her a "princess" and a "beauty queen". While some have praised her poise and elegance during her runway walk, others have offered constructive feedback.

For her stunning look, Aditi wore an enchanting ivory ensemble that looked like a dream come true. The outfit featured a jacket-style blouse with lapels, full sleeves, a V-neckline, and a double collar. The blouse was adorned with intricate handwork, heavy embroidery, and mirror detailing, showcasing outstanding craftsmanship. She paired it with an ivory lehenga with a beautiful flare and shimmering mirrorwork all over, along with intricate embroidery on the border, blending rich heritage textiles with a touch of modernity.

In terms of accessories, Aditi opted for a minimalistic approach and wore a beautiful mangtika with kundan arranged in a floral pattern. Her makeup look was glamorous yet subtle, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, smudged eyeliner, darkened brows, contoured cheeks with a hint of blush, and a shade of nude lipstick. With her lush locks left open in the middle partition and cascading down her shoulders, Aditi completed her overall look flawlessly.

Aditi's presence at the India Couture Week has undoubtedly left a lasting impression, and her fashion choices continue to inspire and captivate her admirers.

