India adds 7 natural wonders to UNESCO tentative World Heritage List, full list here

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IIT Madras alumnus-founded startup Nexera AI is redefining research for traders

How to Build Fraud-Resistant Banking Systems? Rushikesh Deshpande on CIAM Architecture That Stops Cyber Threats

Building Systems Where Knowledge Never Dies

UP govt takes BIG step, bans caste-based reference in police records, public spaces, political rallies; check details

Captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of South Africa's Test series vs Pakistan due to..., THIS star player to lead in his absence, he is...

IB ACIO Exam 2025 Answer Key released at mha.gov.in, get direct link HERE

Actress Mallika Sherawat credits THIS yoga for her fit body, says, 'No fad diets, no quick fixes...'

OpenAI's Sam Altman sounds alarm on jobs most at risk from AI: 'I’m confident that a lot of...'

Sharad Navratri 2025: Are Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami falling on same day?

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Where top AIs ChatGPT-5, Gemini, and GROK See LILPEPE by 2030

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IIT Madras alumnus-founded startup Nexera AI is redefining research for traders

IIT Madras alumnus-founded startup Nexera AI is redefining research for traders

How to Build Fraud-Resistant Banking Systems? Rushikesh Deshpande on CIAM Architecture That Stops Cyber Threats

Building Fraud-Resistant Banking with CIAM

Building Systems Where Knowledge Never Dies

Building Systems Where Knowledge Never Dies

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

India adds 7 natural wonders to UNESCO tentative World Heritage List, full list here

India’s UNESCO Tentative List now includes seven new sites, from Maharashtra’s Deccan Traps to Varkala cliffs. Celebrating the nation’s diverse landscapes, geological wonders, and rich natural heritage.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 03:28 PM IST

India adds 7 natural wonders to UNESCO tentative World Heritage List, full list here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India’s cultural and natural heritage has received another boost with seven new sites added to UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites. With this, India now has 69 sites under consideration, 49 cultural, 17 natural, and three mixed heritage locations.

For travellers, they can explore fascinating new places with history and scenic beauty. Let’s take a closer look at these seven new additions.

1. Deccan Traps at Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

The Deccan Traps are among the largest volcanic formations on Earth, located around the hill stations of Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra. Its picturesque hills attract tourists for their cool weather, strawberry farms, and colonial-era charm.

2. Naga Hill Ophiolite, Nagaland

Located in the Kiphire district, the Naga Hill Ophiolite is a rare site where travellers can see the ancient ocean floor. Its rugged landscapes and dramatic rock formations make it an exciting spot for nature lovers.

3. St. Mary’s Island Cluster, Karnataka

A short trip from Udupi takes you to the St. Mary’s Island Cluster, famous for its basalt rock formations. The islands are a popular tourist destination, and this new UNESCO recognition.

4. Meghalayan Age Caves, Meghalaya

Meghalaya is well-known for its caves, and now its Meghalayan Age Caves are part of UNESCO’s Tentative List. Found in the East Khasi Hills, these are some of India’s longest and deepest limestone caves.

ALSO READ: UNESCO World Heritage: These 7 places in India are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, know who earned the honour?

5. Erra Matti Dibbalu, Andhra Pradesh

Just outside Visakhapatnam lies Erra Matti Dibbalu, also known as the 'Red Sand Dunes.' Visitors can explore a bright red landscape that makes it an unusual and unforgettable sight.

6. Natural Heritage of Tirumala Hills, Andhra Pradesh

The Tirumala Hills are famous for the Tirupati temple, rich in biodiversity and unique landscapes. Its identity, as a spiritual hub and a natural heritage site, makes Tirumala a place where faith and nature come together.

7. Natural Heritage of Varkala, Kerala

Kerala’s Varkala cliffs have now earned a spot on UNESCO’s Tentative List. The dramatic cliffs rise directly beside the Arabian Sea, creating one of India’s most scenic coastal settings.

ALSO READ: 7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kantara Chapter 1 trailer: Rishab Shetty roars as a fierce warrior in a folklore-packed saga
Kantara Chapter 1 trailer: Rishab Shetty roars as a fierce warrior in a folklore
Rise and Fall: Dhanashree Verma breaks down as Pawan Singh exits, promises to wear saree for him, says ‘ek din main...'
Rise and Fall: Dhanashree Verma breaks down as Pawan Singh exits
New BCCI president was Virat Kohli’s captain when his father passed away – Here’s what he told him
New BCCI president was Virat Kohli’s captain when his father passed away
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcome their baby in October, actress in third trimester now: Report
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcome their baby in October: Report
Nita Ambani's star MI player wins major T20 league for Shah Rukh Khan’s team, he is...
Nita Ambani's star MI player wins major T20 league for Shah Rukh Khan’s team, he
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE