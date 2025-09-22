India adds 7 natural wonders to UNESCO tentative World Heritage List, full list here

IIT Madras alumnus-founded startup Nexera AI is redefining research for traders
How to Build Fraud-Resistant Banking Systems? Rushikesh Deshpande on CIAM Architecture That Stops Cyber Threats
Building Systems Where Knowledge Never Dies
UP govt takes BIG step, bans caste-based reference in police records, public spaces, political rallies; check details
Captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of South Africa's Test series vs Pakistan due to..., THIS star player to lead in his absence, he is...
IB ACIO Exam 2025 Answer Key released at mha.gov.in, get direct link HERE
Actress Mallika Sherawat credits THIS yoga for her fit body, says, 'No fad diets, no quick fixes...'
OpenAI's Sam Altman sounds alarm on jobs most at risk from AI: 'I’m confident that a lot of...'
Sharad Navratri 2025: Are Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami falling on same day?
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Where top AIs ChatGPT-5, Gemini, and GROK See LILPEPE by 2030
LIFESTYLE
India’s UNESCO Tentative List now includes seven new sites, from Maharashtra’s Deccan Traps to Varkala cliffs. Celebrating the nation’s diverse landscapes, geological wonders, and rich natural heritage.
India’s cultural and natural heritage has received another boost with seven new sites added to UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites. With this, India now has 69 sites under consideration, 49 cultural, 17 natural, and three mixed heritage locations.
For travellers, they can explore fascinating new places with history and scenic beauty. Let’s take a closer look at these seven new additions.
The Deccan Traps are among the largest volcanic formations on Earth, located around the hill stations of Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra. Its picturesque hills attract tourists for their cool weather, strawberry farms, and colonial-era charm.
Located in the Kiphire district, the Naga Hill Ophiolite is a rare site where travellers can see the ancient ocean floor. Its rugged landscapes and dramatic rock formations make it an exciting spot for nature lovers.
A short trip from Udupi takes you to the St. Mary’s Island Cluster, famous for its basalt rock formations. The islands are a popular tourist destination, and this new UNESCO recognition.
Meghalaya is well-known for its caves, and now its Meghalayan Age Caves are part of UNESCO’s Tentative List. Found in the East Khasi Hills, these are some of India’s longest and deepest limestone caves.
ALSO READ: UNESCO World Heritage: These 7 places in India are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, know who earned the honour?
Just outside Visakhapatnam lies Erra Matti Dibbalu, also known as the 'Red Sand Dunes.' Visitors can explore a bright red landscape that makes it an unusual and unforgettable sight.
The Tirumala Hills are famous for the Tirupati temple, rich in biodiversity and unique landscapes. Its identity, as a spiritual hub and a natural heritage site, makes Tirumala a place where faith and nature come together.
Kerala’s Varkala cliffs have now earned a spot on UNESCO’s Tentative List. The dramatic cliffs rise directly beside the Arabian Sea, creating one of India’s most scenic coastal settings.
ALSO READ: 7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has