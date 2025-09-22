India adds 7 natural wonders to UNESCO tentative World Heritage List, full list here

India’s UNESCO Tentative List now includes seven new sites, from Maharashtra’s Deccan Traps to Varkala cliffs. Celebrating the nation’s diverse landscapes, geological wonders, and rich natural heritage.

India’s cultural and natural heritage has received another boost with seven new sites added to UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites. With this, India now has 69 sites under consideration, 49 cultural, 17 natural, and three mixed heritage locations.

For travellers, they can explore fascinating new places with history and scenic beauty. Let’s take a closer look at these seven new additions.

1. Deccan Traps at Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

The Deccan Traps are among the largest volcanic formations on Earth, located around the hill stations of Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra. Its picturesque hills attract tourists for their cool weather, strawberry farms, and colonial-era charm.

2. Naga Hill Ophiolite, Nagaland

Located in the Kiphire district, the Naga Hill Ophiolite is a rare site where travellers can see the ancient ocean floor. Its rugged landscapes and dramatic rock formations make it an exciting spot for nature lovers.

3. St. Mary’s Island Cluster, Karnataka

A short trip from Udupi takes you to the St. Mary’s Island Cluster, famous for its basalt rock formations. The islands are a popular tourist destination, and this new UNESCO recognition.

4. Meghalayan Age Caves, Meghalaya

Meghalaya is well-known for its caves, and now its Meghalayan Age Caves are part of UNESCO’s Tentative List. Found in the East Khasi Hills, these are some of India’s longest and deepest limestone caves.

5. Erra Matti Dibbalu , Andhra Pradesh

Just outside Visakhapatnam lies Erra Matti Dibbalu, also known as the 'Red Sand Dunes.' Visitors can explore a bright red landscape that makes it an unusual and unforgettable sight.

6. Natural Heritage of Tirumala Hills, Andhra Pradesh

The Tirumala Hills are famous for the Tirupati temple, rich in biodiversity and unique landscapes. Its identity, as a spiritual hub and a natural heritage site, makes Tirumala a place where faith and nature come together.

7. Natural Heritage of Varkala , Kerala

Kerala’s Varkala cliffs have now earned a spot on UNESCO’s Tentative List. The dramatic cliffs rise directly beside the Arabian Sea, creating one of India’s most scenic coastal settings.

