India@75: Significance of celebrating India’s Independence Day on August 15

File Photo

India will be celebrating its 76th Independence Day on August 15 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl national flag from the Red Fort. The day is celebrating with great pride and honour every year. It marks the country’s freedom from the colonial regime of Britishers.

While the Indian Independence Bill was announced on July 4, 1947, it took a fortnight to be passed under the law. The bill was introduced in the British House of Commons.

It was on August 15, 1947 that India became a free nation as Pakistan became a separate nation.

Many people know that Independence from British Raj is celebrated on August 15 yet not many are aware why was this day chosen to celebrate the Independence Day.

Interestingly, January 26 was picked as the date to celebrate Independence Day initially and it was later changed to August 15.

Here are some things you should know about the choice of August 15 as Independence Day

No power would be left to transfer if Britishers waited more

The British Parliament gave a mandate to the last Viceroy of India Lord Mountbatten to transfer the power before June 30, 1948.

Instead, Lord Mountbatten decided to leave the country a year before the due date.

According to C Rajagopalachar, he did so as the British were losing their grip over the country. If they waited another year, they wouldn’t be left with any power to transfer. Hence, Mountbatten pushed the date to August 15, 1947.

Date preponed to avoid conflict

As per Mountbatten, he preponed the date to avoid any riots or bloodshed in the country. Despite his false claims, India’s independence was followed by the country’s partition between India and Pakistan, leading to loss of life and property.

He later asserted that the bloodshed is a price that the country pays for getting its freedom back.

Japan’s surrender to allies in World War II

According to Lord Mountbatten’s claims, he heard the news of Japan’s surrender to allies in World War II along with the then Prime Minister of Great Britain Winston Churchill. Hence, the day holds symbolic significance for Britishers.

At the time of freedom, Mountbatten said, “The date I chose came out of the blue. I chose it in reply to a question. I was determined to show I was the master of the whole event. When they asked had we set a date, I knew it had to be soon. I hadn't worked it out exactly then, I thought it had to be about August or September and I then went out to the 15th of August. Why? Because it was the second anniversary of Japan's surrender”.

Japanese Emperor Hirohito announced the surrender of Japan to the Allies on August 15, 1945.

Know how Britishers started ruling India

The East India Company won the Battle of Plassey in 1757. It was then that the British firm defeated the Nawab of Bengal and his French allies to acquire control over the country.

Thereafter, the Britishers ruled our country for nearly 100 years. Later the country was handed over to the British crown.