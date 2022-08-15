India@75: History, significance; Celebrations for Happy Independence Day 2022

File Photo

India is set to celebrate its 75 years of Independence from the British colonial regime on August 15. The day has been marked to honour the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters, who gave their lives for the country. It is observed to remember the history of our country and its overall achievements. It also marks the dawn of a new beginning of an era of deliverance from the Britishers.

The country’s freedom fighters and fellow citizens defeated the East India Company to achieve independence on August 15, 1947.

History of Independence Day

The Indian Independence Movement started during the World War I. It was a series of historic events that started in 1857 and lasted till 1947 with an aim to end British rule from India. The movement was led by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

While the Indian Independence Bill was introduced on July 4, 1957 in the British House of Commons. It was passed a couple of days later, marking and to 200 years of British rule on August 15, 1947.

India’s struggle to freedom was a joint effort of several freedom fighters and citizens. Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Subhas Chandra Bose were some prominent leaders of the movement.

Independence Day 2022: Significance of the day

Independence Day is celebrated as a national holiday in India. The day reminds us of the retaliation and uprisings led by our freedom fighter, who struggled hard to force the Britishers and Lord Mountbatten, the then Viceroy of India, to leave the country.

The day also marks country’s partition into two separate nations, namely India and Pakistan.

Celebrations of Independence Day 2022

Independence Day was earlier planned to be celebrated on January 26 but was shifted to August 15 later. The day is marked by hoisting national flags and parades. Many cultural events are organised on this day which revives the spirit of patriotism.

The first Prime Minister of India, Jawarharlal Nehru, hoisted the Indian national flag in 1947 at the Red Fort in Delhi. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be following the same tradition and also deliver a speech in his address to the nation.