Independence Day 2022: What is Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, why was it launched? Everything on India@75

Indians are celebrating the 76th Independence Day with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign on August 15. Many events and campaigns have been organised since 75-weeks to celebrate India’s historic achievement of attaining freedom from Britishers.

The journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign started on March 12, 2021. It marked a 75-week countdown to India’s 75th anniversary of Independence.

The campaign will end post a year on August 15, 2022. It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a dedication to the Indians who have played a key role in the country’s evolutionary journey and have the potential to actualise the Prime Minister’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

According to PM Modi, “The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav means elixir of energy of independence; elixir of inspirations of the warriors of freedom struggle; elixir of new ideas and pledges; and elixir of Aatmanirbharta.”

“Therefore, this Mahotsav is a festival of awakening of the nation; festival of fulfilling the dream of good governance; and the festival of global peace and development,” the PM said.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign: Themes

Freedom Struggle

This theme celebrates the milestone of Indian history and unsung heroes of our freedom movement, including our freedom fighters and civilians who fought against Britishers.

Idea@75

This theme commemorates the ideas and ideals that have shaped India.

Resolve@75

This theme is aimed at the collective resolve and determination to work for creating a better future for the country.

Actions@75

This theme is focused at highlighting the efforts being undertaken to help India take its rightful position in the new world order

Achievement@75

The last theme, Achievement@75, marks the passage of time and all milestones India has achieved over the past. It is aimed to be grown into a public account of our collective achievements as a 75-year-old independent country having a legacy of 5000+ years of ancient history.

Many events have been organised according to the theme of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the past 75 weeks.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in his 91st address to the nation in Mann Ki Baat.

The Prime Minister asked citizens to turn the campaign into a mass movement by hoisting the Indian national flag at their home.

He also asked people to use the ‘tiranga’ as their social media display picture between August 2 and August 15.