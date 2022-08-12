Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Independence Day 2022: Know difference between 'flag hoisting' and 'flag unfurling'

The Indian flag is 'hoisted' on Independence Day on August 15, and 'unfurled' on Republic Day on January 26.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 06:04 PM IST

Independence Day 2022: Know difference between 'flag hoisting' and 'flag unfurling'
Independence Day 2022 (File)

On August 15, we will celebrate our 75th Independence day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort and will also address the country from the ramparts of the iconic building. The theme for the 75th Independence Day is 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

In India, the national flag is hoisted on Independence Day and Republic Day. But there is a difference between hoisting the flag on Independence Day and Republic Day.

Read | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Delhi government asks schools to organize ‘Prabhat Pheris’ between August 11 to 13

Well, on the 15th of August, the flag is kept folded, at the bottom of the flag pole, and is pulled up to the tip of the pole before it is spread out. This is the hoisting of a flag. It signifies the country was freed after a span of colonial domination. On the other hand, on 26th January (since 1950) the tricolour is unfurled, that is, the flag stays high up at the tip of the flag pole, (not at the middle or lower height of the pole) folded, and is spread out with the pull of the rope. This is the unfurling of the tricolour. It signifies that as a flag of an already free country, it cannot stay hung at a lower height, but is high above. 

On Independence day, flag hoisting takes place at the Red Fort in New Delhi. The Prime Minister addresses the nation from the ramparts of 'Lal Quila'. While on Republic Day the celebratory event takes place at the Rajpath in the national capital. The President unfurls the flag at the Rajpath.

Read | Tricolour politics takes centerstage: How Opposition is countering BJP’s 'Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

For our 75th independence day, prime minister Narender Modi has urged the public to hoist the national flag in every household. PM Modi has further asked people to change their social media profile pictures to that of tricolour. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: Buying houses in Gautam Buddh Nagar gets expensive; here's why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.