Independence Day 2022: Know difference between 'flag hoisting' and 'flag unfurling'

On August 15, we will celebrate our 75th Independence day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort and will also address the country from the ramparts of the iconic building. The theme for the 75th Independence Day is 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

In India, the national flag is hoisted on Independence Day and Republic Day. But there is a difference between hoisting the flag on Independence Day and Republic Day.

Well, on the 15th of August, the flag is kept folded, at the bottom of the flag pole, and is pulled up to the tip of the pole before it is spread out. This is the hoisting of a flag. It signifies the country was freed after a span of colonial domination. On the other hand, on 26th January (since 1950) the tricolour is unfurled, that is, the flag stays high up at the tip of the flag pole, (not at the middle or lower height of the pole) folded, and is spread out with the pull of the rope. This is the unfurling of the tricolour. It signifies that as a flag of an already free country, it cannot stay hung at a lower height, but is high above.

On Independence day, flag hoisting takes place at the Red Fort in New Delhi. The Prime Minister addresses the nation from the ramparts of 'Lal Quila'. While on Republic Day the celebratory event takes place at the Rajpath in the national capital. The President unfurls the flag at the Rajpath.

For our 75th independence day, prime minister Narender Modi has urged the public to hoist the national flag in every household. PM Modi has further asked people to change their social media profile pictures to that of tricolour.