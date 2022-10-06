Include these foods in your diet to gain healthy hair and glowing Skin – by Shikha Agarwal Nutritionist

It is not unknown the benefits of a healthy diet on the human body. It provides better heart health, a relaxed and happy mood, and increased energy, strengthening memory and bones as well. What if I tell you that it can do the same for your skin and hair? Yes, you heard me right, the things we eat, and our inner health reflects directly on our hair, especially on our skin. Shikha says, “It is most important to maintain your gut health, if there are more toxins in your intestines and if you have indigestion or irregular bowel habits, it is likely to reflect on your hair and skin”

Food contains loads of nutrients which have been a part of our culture for thousands of years. Only the magic of diet can help the skin and hair to look young and healthy for ages. The following eight steps are a must if you want to improve the health of your hair and skin.

Protein takes up most of the components of which hair and skin are made such as keratin, collagen and elastin. These help in warding off wrinkles and provide strength and elasticity. But remember that excessive protein will force the body to convert it into fat which we don’t want, so it is advised to eat regularly and take protein in moderate amounts.

Tip – Eat at least one serving of lean meats, chicken, seafood, legumes or eggs and two serves daily of low-fat dairy products.

Fluids, Biotin and Flavonoids are collected through water and tea and they help in protecting the skin against UV damage. Water is important to maintain skin hydration and thus it shall be taken at regular intervals. Water and Flavonoids aid in blood circulation and delivery of nutrients thus it is recommended to incorporate, berries of all kinds, leafy vegetables, onions, apples, kale, parsley and citrus fruits in your diet.

Another important factor which is of Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, improves hair healths by affecting its volume, shine and scalp coverage. It also rectifies the hydration issue of skin increase its smoothness and makes it more appealing in its appearance.

Tip – Moderation is the key. Nuts like almonds, walnuts, pecans and peanuts and sunflower seeds are rich in biotin.

Essential fat should be taken in the form of seafood. The body requires fat to function properly, but you should not take it in the form of greasy pastries or fried foods. The focus shall be on omega-3 fatty acids as it repairs dry and itchy skin. “Omega 3 helps in treating inflammation, immune responses and blood clotting”, says Shikha.

Tip – Try eating chunky fish chowders, fish curry and fish pie to increase your interest in it. Tuna sardines and salmons are the best for omega 3. Other foods can be mustard oil, flax seed and walnuts.

Nuts are like nuggets of nutrition and everything is better! They are packed with essential fats, and with Vitamin E and B. They are great for snacking and beating food cravings; they can immediately fill you up and are also known to be a rich energy source.

Tip – Eat a handful daily, it will give you good energy.

Intake of iron is important for the maintenance of vitality and lustre. Hair and skin can suffer a lot if your body is low in iron. You can shed hair more than usual and it will become visibly dull, dry and brittle whereas skin may become itchy, pale and cracks along the side of the mouth.

Tip – For non-vegetarians meat is the best option and for vegetarians, legumes and whole grains are great you can increase their absorption rates by consuming vitamin C.

Whole grains in the form of Muesli and Oats have proven to be effective for hair and skin. This will boost the intake of essential fats; vitamins B and E. Whole grains have three beneficial things –bran, endosperm and germ which are missed out in refined white flour-based foods. – You can YouTube how to make tasty breakfast dishes from muesli and overnight oats. Vitamin A and beta-carotene are the ‘super-food’ for the skin. The former is achieved through the transformation of the latter. If you have dry hair and skin, reflect on how many coloured (Orange, yellow, red and green) fruits and vegetables you are eating. A large dose of beta-carotene helps in protecting the skin from sunburn but don’t overdo it or you will notice your palms and eyes going yellow. – Try an omelette or scrambled eggs, spinach, fresh salmon, carrots, pumpkin, mango and watermelon as these are rich sources of Vitamin A. Vitamin C is important and it can be extracted from citrus fruits. They are essential to building collagen in the body which is like structural cement. It is the fibrous tissue under the skin that provides support and shape to the human body.

“Eat a balanced diet and mix and match through various food categories to keep your diet healthy and interesting” says Shikha Agarwal

