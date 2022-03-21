Include these 6 vitamin rich foods in your diet to prevent early greying of hair

Early greying of hair is a big problem these days. No matter how much you apply hair color, mehndi or hair dye, its only a temporary solution. Knowing the reasons for early greying of hair, it is important to treat them from the root so that your entire hair does not turn white sooner than later.

Causes of early greying

Grey hair can be caused due to genetic reasons. Women or men, anyone's hair can turn white at an early age.

In many cases, the hair turns white at an early age due to disease or disorder in the autoimmune system.

Thyroid disorder or vitamin B12 deficiency can also cause early greying of hair in some people.

Early menopause in women or excess smoking by someone are also some of the reasons for greying of hair.

Due to unhealthy diet, poor lifestyle, not taking good care of hair can also cause hair damage sometimes.

You can avoid the problem of further greying of hair by taking some Vitamins for good health of hair

Essential vitamins for hair

If you are facing premature greying of hair, then include foods that contain hair nourishing vitamins such as citrus fruits - strawberries, kiwi, pineapple, cantaloupe, watermelon, green vegetables.

Potato, Capsicum, Vegetable Oil, Soybean, Raw Seeds, Whole Grains, Egg, Rice, Milk, Fish, Chicken, Red Meat can also be taken to stop the premature greying of hair and making it healthy.

Benefits of hair vitamins

Although no scientific study has proved that certain supplements like vitamins or herbs prevent hair greying, but the consumption of certain vitamins is good for hair and overall health.

We always recommend that before consuming any vitamins, please consult a doctor. DO NOT take any sort of medicines from over the counter without a proper doctor's prescription.

The best way to intake the vitamins essential for prevention of early greying of hair is to eat natural foods rich in those vitamins instead of popping vitamin pills.

Vitamins that prevent greying of hair

Vitamin A helps in producing sebum. Sebum is an oily substance produced by sebaceous glands. It is present under the skin.

Vitamin C is an antioxidant, which protects the body's cells from oxidation. It is also a healthy vitamin for hair.

Vitamins B6 and B12 are complex B vitamins that help maintain healthy skin and hair.

Vitamins B6 and B12 also helps in making the white hair black again due to illness or lack of this vitamin in the body.

Biotin produces keratin, which is a major component of hair and nails.

Niacin contributes to scalp circulation, thereby nourishing the hair follicles.