Triptii Dimri brings effortless beach glam to life in a white bandeau bikini top, paired with a chic mini skirt. Styled naturally her look is the ultimate inspiration for a dreamy seaside getaway.

Dreamy beach vibe



Triptii Dimri stuns in a gorgeous beachside look, embracing the golden hour glow. Her effortless style and confidence set the perfect summer mood.

Chic bikini top



She wore a white bandeau bikini top from Calzedonia, featuring ruched detailing and a metallic clasp. The top is reportedly priced at Rs 5,103 and fits like a dream.

Perfectly paired mini skirt



Triptii paired the bikini top with a light blue mini skirt, adding a playful and easygoing touch to her beachwear outfit.

Beauty with natural glam



Keeping it natural, Triptii opted for minimal makeup, open curly hair, and comfy flip-flops, letting the scenic beach and her radiant beauty do all the talking.

Vision of summer goals



With the sun setting behind her, Triptii Dimri’s look perfectly captures breezy vacation vibes and effortless glamour, making us all crave a beach escape.