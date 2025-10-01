In Pics: Sanya Malhotra turns heads in vibrant custom peacock-inspired Torani lehenga

Sanya Malhotra mesmerises in a custom Torani lehenga, blending vibrant heritage prints, subtle makeup, and statement jewellery for a modern festive look.

Sanya Malhotra once again showcased her effortless style while sharing a striking festive look on Instagram with a peacock emoji. She wore a custom-designed lehenga by Torani Official. The ensemble radiated vibrancy, sophistication, and celebratory charm, ideal for the festive season.

The Lehenga is a colourful statement

Her outfit was a beautifully crafted lehenga featuring a mix of blue, green, and indigo hues. The skirt displayed detailed motifs. A sheer dupatta with delicate tassels added movement, while the embroidered blouse combined contemporary with traditional craftsmanship.

Subtle yet elegant makeup

Sanya’s makeup complemented her natural beauty, emphasising a radiant and fresh look. A flawless base, lightly blushed cheeks, and nude lips allowed her expressive eyes to stand out.

Jewellery that enhances without overpowering

Sanya elevated her outfit with carefully selected jewellery. A gemstone-studded choker and delicate danglers highlighted her neckline, while bracelets and rings added sparkle without overwhelming the ensemble.

Hair that completes the look

Her hairstyle was natural yet refined. Voluminous curls fell freely, soft waves complemented the flow of the lehenga, adding dimension and movement to the entire look.

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra recently appeared in the 2025 film 'Mrs. She has upcoming projects, including O Romeo, Toaster, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, set to release in 2025 and 2026.

