In Pics: Sanya Malhotra turns heads in vibrant custom peacock-inspired Torani lehenga

Chef Vikas Khanna swears by breakfast, even at 5 a.m.; nutritionist reveals why it’s a power habit
No kidding! This woman charges up to Rs 26,64,000 to help parents name their babies
Pakistan: 8 killed amid massive protest in PoK due to heavy firing by army
Attention Google Chrome users! Indian govt warns of multiple high-risk security flaws; here's what you should do
Kantara Chapter 1: You won't believe how much Rishab Shetty charged to star, direct mythological sequel, he took away...
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi apologises to BCCI over Asia Cup 2025 row, creates new drama around handing around trophy handover
Celebrate Dussehra with Gemini: 6 AI prompts to create festive photos of yourself
Russia's Putin to visit India: Su-57, S-500 and more form the core of talks, here's what we know so far
India set to develop indigenous 5th-Gen stealth fighter, to be operational by...; know price, key details here
Hurun Rich List 2025: Mukesh Ambani beats Gautam Adani, becomes India’s richest man with net worth of Rs...
LIFESTYLE
Sanya Malhotra mesmerises in a custom Torani lehenga, blending vibrant heritage prints, subtle makeup, and statement jewellery for a modern festive look.
Sanya Malhotra once again showcased her effortless style while sharing a striking festive look on Instagram with a peacock emoji. She wore a custom-designed lehenga by Torani Official. The ensemble radiated vibrancy, sophistication, and celebratory charm, ideal for the festive season.
Her outfit was a beautifully crafted lehenga featuring a mix of blue, green, and indigo hues. The skirt displayed detailed motifs. A sheer dupatta with delicate tassels added movement, while the embroidered blouse combined contemporary with traditional craftsmanship.
ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, more: 6 iconic moments Hollywood celebrities stunned in Indian traditional outfits
Sanya’s makeup complemented her natural beauty, emphasising a radiant and fresh look. A flawless base, lightly blushed cheeks, and nude lips allowed her expressive eyes to stand out.
Sanya elevated her outfit with carefully selected jewellery. A gemstone-studded choker and delicate danglers highlighted her neckline, while bracelets and rings added sparkle without overwhelming the ensemble.
Her hairstyle was natural yet refined. Voluminous curls fell freely, soft waves complemented the flow of the lehenga, adding dimension and movement to the entire look.
On the work front, Sanya Malhotra recently appeared in the 2025 film 'Mrs. She has upcoming projects, including O Romeo, Toaster, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, set to release in 2025 and 2026.
ALSO READ: In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery