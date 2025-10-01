In Pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in diamond jewels, Rs 1.67 lakh metallic midi dress at Bvlgari Mumbai exhibition

Priyanka Chopra dazzled at the Bvlgari Mumbai exhibition in a metallic burgundy Maticevski midi dress, paired with statement diamond jewellery, highlighting her elegance and fashion-forward style.

Priyanka Chopra has been making waves in India with her impeccable style, and her recent appearance at the Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito Exhibition in Mumbai on September 30. Fans and fashion enthusiasts eagerly noticed her glamorous outfit, accessories, and flawless makeup.

Glamorous burgundy midi dress by Maticevski

For the event, Priyanka wore a striking burgundy midi dress by Maticevski, crafted from metallic shimmer fabric. The dress featured a plunging V-neckline and bodycon silhouette, highlighting her figure beautifully. Draped details around the waist and hips added drama while creating a sculpted effect.

This designer creation comes with a price tag of $1,880 approximately Rs 1.67 lakh, reflecting its premium quality and craftsmanship.

Sparkling diamond jewellery complements the look

Priyanka accessorised her outfit with sparkling diamond jewellery, including a sleek necklace, bracelet, ring, and hoop earrings. Black stiletto heels completed her red carpet-ready ensemble, adding poise and elegance.

Subtle yet striking makeup and hair

Priyanka’s makeup was understated yet impactful, featuring smoky eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, soft blush, and muted mauve lipstick. Her hair was styled in loose, voluminous waves with a side parting, adding softness and movement.

Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Upcoming projects include The Bluff, where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate, and the second season of the hit series Citadel.

