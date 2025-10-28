In Pics Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's lavish Mumbai Home: Bohemian living room, tranquil balcony, artistic walls, more

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Mumbai home reflects her artistic, calm spirit, blending vintage charm, minimal design, and vibrant colours across her cosy living room, serene bedroom, and peaceful, plant-filled balcony.

Aditi Rao Hydari, known for her grace and timeless charm, give a glimpse into her beautiful Mumbai home. Her house is a wonderful blend of art, comfort, and minimalism, filled with warmth and creativity at every corner. From vibrant artworks to cosy furniture, each room tells a story of elegance and individuality.

A l iving r oom t hat f eels l ike a rt

Aditi’s living room is a picture of artistic beauty and balance. The space combines vintage charm with modern minimalism. The first thing you notice is the artwork; beautiful paintings grace the walls, filling the room with colour and emotion.

Adding to the charm is a vintage-style wooden cupboard, an old-school floor lamp, and a warm red carpet that instantly make the space inviting. A red couch with intricate detailing stands as the highlight, giving the room an old-world touch.

Adjacent to the living area is a cosy dining nook with classic wooden furniture, where Aditi’s love for timeless design shines through.

Bohemian t ouches and c lassic w armth

The rest of her living space carries a bohemian-traditional vibe. The mix of wooden furniture, warm, earthy hues, and bright accents creates a perfect harmony. A wooden carved shelf holds trinkets, books, and decor pieces, reflecting Aditi’s artistic side.

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari reveals having no work after Heeramandi's success, clarifies if she married Siddharth due to 'drought' of opportunities: 'What's going on'

At the heart of the living room sits a low beige sofa paired with bright floral chairs and a wooden coffee table. A burgundy Persian rug adds warmth and texture, while white lanterns hanging from the ceiling give a dreamy glow.

A m inimal y et e legant b edroom

Aditi’s bedroom is a reflection of simplicity. Crisp white walls, sunny windows, and light cotton drapes give it a peaceful, airy feel. The bedding, decorated with traditional block prints in shades of red and green, adds just the right pop of colour.

A b alcony for p eace and y oga

Aditi’s balcony has patterned floors, a jute-detailed wooden stool, and plenty of potted plants that bring freshness and calm. Surrounded by greenery and sunlight, it’s a space that feels both spiritual and soothing; perfect for yoga, reading, or just sipping tea.

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari turns heads in mocha fusion suit with fresh bangs at film festival; SEE PICS