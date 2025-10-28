In Pics Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's lavish Mumbai Home: Bohemian living room, tranquil balcony, artistic walls, more

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi conducts first-ever cloud seeding trial to curb air pollution, artificial rain expected within...

Kenya plane crash: 12 feared dead as aircraft crashes in Kenyan coastal region of Kwale, victims mostly tourists

HAL signs MoU with Russia to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft in India, a game changer for...

Dev Deepawali 2025: November 4 or 5? Check date, rituals and meaning behind lighting diyas

Who is Mehli Mistry? Close confidant of Ratan Tata, faces exit from Tata Trusts due to...

SJ-100 Charade: How India turned self-reliance into self-deception

The Family Man Season 3 DATE REVEAL: Manoj Bajpayee returns with JK Sharib Hashmi, Suchi Priyamani, says his famous line 'aa raha hu bh****od'

Bihar Election 2025: Mahagathbandhan CM nominee Tejashwi Yadav wants THIS from NDA, asks for...

What is 'Sanatan Economy'? How much business has it generated during Chhath Puja?

'Sath hi le jayenge usko ghar': Suryakumar Yadav shares latest update on Shreyas Iyer's injury

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kenya plane crash: 12 feared dead as aircraft crashes in Kenyan coastal region of Kwale, victims mostly tourists

Kenya plane crash: 12 feared dead as aircraft crashes in Kwale county

HAL signs MoU with Russia to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft in India, a game changer for...

HAL signs MoU with Russia to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft in India

Dev Deepawali 2025: November 4 or 5? Check date, rituals and meaning behind lighting diyas

Dev Deepawali 2025: November 4 or 5? Check date, rituals and meaning

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

In Pics Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's lavish Mumbai Home: Bohemian living room, tranquil balcony, artistic walls, more

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Mumbai home reflects her artistic, calm spirit, blending vintage charm, minimal design, and vibrant colours across her cosy living room, serene bedroom, and peaceful, plant-filled balcony.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 02:00 PM IST

In Pics Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's lavish Mumbai Home: Bohemian living room, tranquil balcony, artistic walls, more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Aditi Rao Hydari, known for her grace and timeless charm, give a glimpse into her beautiful Mumbai home. Her house is a wonderful blend of art, comfort, and minimalism, filled with warmth and creativity at every corner. From vibrant artworks to cosy furniture, each room tells a story of elegance and individuality.

A living room that feels like art

Aditi’s living room is a picture of artistic beauty and balance. The space combines vintage charm with modern minimalism. The first thing you notice is the artwork; beautiful paintings grace the walls, filling the room with colour and emotion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Adding to the charm is a vintage-style wooden cupboard, an old-school floor lamp, and a warm red carpet that instantly make the space inviting. A red couch with intricate detailing stands as the highlight, giving the room an old-world touch.

Adjacent to the living area is a cosy dining nook with classic wooden furniture, where Aditi’s love for timeless design shines through.

Bohemian touches and classic warmth

The rest of her living space carries a bohemian-traditional vibe. The mix of wooden furniture, warm, earthy hues, and bright accents creates a perfect harmony. A wooden carved shelf holds trinkets, books, and decor pieces, reflecting Aditi’s artistic side.

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari reveals having no work after Heeramandi's success, clarifies if she married Siddharth due to 'drought' of opportunities: 'What's going on'

At the heart of the living room sits a low beige sofa paired with bright floral chairs and a wooden coffee table. A burgundy Persian rug adds warmth and texture, while white lanterns hanging from the ceiling give a dreamy glow.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A minimal yet elegant bedroom

Aditi’s bedroom is a reflection of simplicity. Crisp white walls, sunny windows, and light cotton drapes give it a peaceful, airy feel. The bedding, decorated with traditional block prints in shades of red and green, adds just the right pop of colour.

A balcony for peace and yoga

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aditi’s balcony has patterned floors, a jute-detailed wooden stool, and plenty of potted plants that bring freshness and calm. Surrounded by greenery and sunlight, it’s a space that feels both spiritual and soothing; perfect for yoga, reading, or just sipping tea.

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari turns heads in mocha fusion suit with fresh bangs at film festival; SEE PICS

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Latest OTT Releases (October 27–November 2): 7 new movies, series to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more
Latest OTT Releases (October 27–November 2): 7 new movies, series to stream on N
Isha Ambani celebrates birthday in fiery red sequin outfit worth Rs...; husband Anand Piramal's gemstone-detailed shirt steals spotlight
Isha Ambani celebrates birthday in fiery red sequin outfit worth Rs...
Delhi conducts first-ever cloud seeding trial to curb air pollution, artificial rain expected within...
Delhi conducts first-ever cloud seeding trial to curb air pollution, artificial
Man lends Rs 15,000 to female friend, her unexpected reply after 9 months goes viral
Man lends Rs 15,000 to female friend, her unexpected reply after 9 months goes v
Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Compared to Early Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH)
LILPEPE's Potential: The Next XRP or ETH?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE