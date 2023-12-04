Headlines

Illuminate your space with elegant hanging lights on Amazon

Upgrade your lighting with these stylish and modern selection of hanging lights available on Amazon. Grab the deals now.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 02:20 PM IST

Hanging lights are such a fantastic addition to any space, whether it's your living room or bedroom. They have the power to instantly elevate the ambiance and create a warm and inviting atmosphere. They not only provide practical lighting but also serve as a stylish decor piece that can enhance the overall aesthetic of your home and a wide variety of styles and designs available on Amazon, you can find the perfect one that matches your personal taste. 

Lyse Decor Hanging Lights At Rs 969

  • It's made of metal and glass, with a modern style that will elevate the look of any room
  • The white shade adds a touch of elegance and the adjustable cord length allows you to customise the height
  • This light fixture is perfect for various rooms like the bedroom, living room, study room, dining room, and more
  • The high-quality glass gives a premium look to your interior, and the urban design with exquisite workmanship makes it a worthwhile purchase.

Buy Now on Amazon

Homesake ® Metallic White Pendant Hanging Light At Rs 1,349

  • The combination of the metallic white top and glossy gold convex inside gives it a classy and stylish look
  • Installing it is super convenient too, as it comes with everything you need, including a canopy, a black cord with a metal base cap
  • The hanging pendant fixture features an imported E-27 bulb holder and a fully adjustable 40-inch cord, so you can customise it to fit your lighting needs and desired look. 

Buy Now on Amazon

GENREE Hang151 Aluminium Cluster Chandelier Hanging Light At Rs 1,349

  • This pendant light is perfect for giving a rustic touch to your interior
  •  It can be used as a cluster pendant light for the ceiling or as a hanging light
  • The cord length is adjustable at 100 cm, and the colour is a beautiful blue
  • The pendant light is made of aluminium and uses an E27 holder type (bulb not included).

Buy Now on Amazon


AKWAY Wicker Rattan Hanging lamp Cane At Rs  2,299

  • In the box, you'll find the lamp shade, wire, and holder all included
  • The maximum power for this pendant light is 40 watts, and it operates on a voltage of 220-240V AC
  •  Please note that the E27 bulb is not included, but you can easily find one to fit
  • There's a 3-year warranty on this pendant light. 

Buy Now on Amazon

