Ileana D’Cruz names his son ‘Koa Phoenix Dolan’; here's what it means

On Saturday, renowned Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz delighted her fans by sharing a heartwarming first photo of her baby boy on social media. The adorable picture quickly garnered love and attention from her followers.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

Celebrated Indian actress, Ileana D'Cruz, recently shared a heartwarming announcement on her Instagram account, revealing the arrival of her baby boy. The joyous news brought immense happiness to her fans and followers. Ileana, along with her partner, chose the name Koa Phoenix Dolan for their newborn son, a name with profound meaning signifying a 'warrior' or a 'valiant one'.

In the heart-melting post, she introduced her little bundle of joy with a touching picture of him peacefully sleeping on a bed, accompanied by the caption, "Introducing Koa Phoenix Dolan. Born on August 1, 2023."

 

 

The accompanying caption read, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full." Check it out below!

The news sparked an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fellow celebrities. Actress Nargis Fakhri expressed her excitement and sent her blessings, while Athiya Shetty, Huma Qureshi, Arjun Kapoor, Maria Goretti, and Sophie Choudry showered Ileana and her baby with heart and hug emojis, sharing in her joy.

Ileana D'Cruz, known for her remarkable performances on the silver screen, was last seen in The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Her upcoming project, Unfair And Lovely, where she stars alongside Randeep Hooda, has also been eagerly anticipated by her fans.

As Ileana embarks on this new chapter of motherhood, her admirers are thrilled to witness her embrace this role with the same grace and charm that have made her a beloved figure in the Indian entertainment industry.

In April, Ileana made an exciting announcement of her pregnancy through a heartfelt post on Instagram. She shared a couple of pictures, affectionately captioning them, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you, my little darling." On the professional front, her latest appearance was in the movie "The Big Bull," where she co-starred with Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn. Her upcoming project is "Unfair And Lovely," where she will be starring alongside Randeep Hooda.

 

