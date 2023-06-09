Ileana D'Cruz is epitome of hotness as she flaunts her baby bump in yellow bikini

Recently, Ileana posted photos from her beach trip on her Instagram Stories. Ileana is enjoying the sun at the beach in the first picture, and we can see her feet there. The caption, "Sandy toes, Happy heart," which accompanies the photo, reflects her happiness. Another video shows the waves gently caressing the shore as they approach. The next picture shows Ileana soaking up the sun on the beach in a vivid yellow bikini. While wearing sunglasses, she wrote, “Soaked up some lovely sunshine.” She partially showcased her baby bump in the photograph, noting, “Think baby nugget loved it too.”

The actress drew our attention was how stylish her beach vacation was. The actress wore vibrant yellow swimsuit to draw attention to her growing baby belly. A halter neckline was included on the risqué bikini top. Ileana carried a pair of striped cat-eye sunglasses and had her waves open. She added matte mauve lips to complete her makeup-free look.

For those who are unaware, Ileana had a long-term relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone, but they had largely kept it a secret. They reportedly parted ways in 2019, though. Most recently, it was reported that she was dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian. For her birthday the previous year, she went to the Maldives with Katrina. On this, there was, however, no corroboration.

Ileana D'Cruz most recently appeared in The Big Bull, co-starring with Abhishek Bachchan. She will soon be seen with Randeep Hooda in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. She will also make an appearance in a movie with Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi.