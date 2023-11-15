Amazon's top-selling journals and dairies to buy for 2024

Headlines

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's long standing record for most runs in ODI World Cup

'Won't be making...': Australian pacer Mitchell Starc announces retirement plans

Buy tracksuits on Amazon that will spice up your athleisure style

Congress has no vision for development of Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi condemns Congress

Meet woman, Harvard alumnus, who left high paying job in US to lead family's saree business in India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's long standing record for most runs in ODI World Cup

'Won't be making...': Australian pacer Mitchell Starc announces retirement plans

Buy tracksuits on Amazon that will spice up your athleisure style

8 Bollywood blockbusters Priyanka Chopra rejected

Most 50+ scores in a World Cup edition

7 types of lemons found in India and their benefits 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Tiger 3 actress Simran took notes from these real life politicians to play Pakistan PM in Salman Khan-starrer

Mahesh Thakur reveals why he agreed to do Aangan, talks about sharing screen space with three girls | Exclusive

Nana Patekar slaps fan: Govinda case is reminder actor may face huge fine, jail time if victim presses charges

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Amazon's top-selling journals and dairies to buy for 2024

Get the latest and trendy diaries on Amazon. That will be coming with the best deals and offers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

If you are thinking of writing a journal but want some stylish diaries that look beautiful. Then you should check out some great deals on Amazon.

Paperkraft dairy 

A vintage paperkraft diary that will seek anyone's attention. It comes with three dairies of different colour. Giving a 90s look with its design.

Buy Now on Amazon

Doodle Diary

Get ready with all your pens with this Doodle hard-bound diary. A perfect diary where can keep record of all your important things. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Craft Junky journal diary

The Serigraphy art butterfly print diary, that is a perfect option to gift someone. If you are person who is looking for painting or sketching in a diary then this a perfect option. If you have to keep it with upto you, then don't worry it is secured with a lock.

Buy Now on Amazon

Lakeer Leather diary

Elevate your study space with this premium Lakeer Leather diary.  With its premium black design that is a best choice for professionals or students. It will be offering a luxurious and writing companion. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    You can finally delete your Threads account without losing your Instagram profile, here’s how

    What is Airline ticket scam, how to detect and stay safe? Explained

    Check out best offers on women’s stylish jackets under Rs 2,000

    World Cup 2023: What will happen if AUS vs SA semi-final match is washed out due to rain? Know scenario to get result

    YouTube to label videos that have been created using AI tools, aims to curb misinformation

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

    In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

    In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

    Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE