Ibrahim’s workout journey has been nothing short of inspiring. His trainer’s post featured the actor flaunting his muscular frame and six-pack abs.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s transformation for his Bollywood debut Nadaaniyan has been a result of hard work and dedication. His trainer, Robin Behl, recently shared insights into his intense fitness regimen. On March 11, Robin posted gym photos of Ibrahim, highlighting his sculpted physique and disciplined approach to fitness.

Ibrahim’s workout journey has been nothing short of inspiring. His trainer’s post featured the actor flaunting his muscular frame and six-pack abs. These results come from a structured fitness routine, early morning workouts, and a well-planned diet. Robin credited Ibrahim’s success to discipline and consistency, writing, “All the early mornings, hard work, and consistency paving the way for Ibrahim Ali Khan. Big shoutout to @nicolelinhareskedia @nutritionbynicole__ @haddinsisodia for putting all the pieces together. Only upwards...”

Trainer on Ibrahim’s transformation

Ahead of his debut, Ibrahim committed to an intense fitness regimen. In a March 9 interview with ETimes, Robin revealed how the actor dedicated himself to training, ensuring he never missed a workout or deviated from his diet.

Robin shared that their sessions began at 7 am and that Ibrahim remained disciplined with his nutrition, never indulging in cheat meals. When they started training, Ibrahim was not in peak condition, but his background in football and cricket provided a solid foundation for his transformation.

“He’s in better shape than me — or than I’ve ever been,” Robin admitted. “When I started training him, he wasn’t in top shape. But he’s always been an athletic guy. He’s got good genes, and he’s sharp. The one-hour workout matters, but what you do in the other 23 hours is even more important.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s journey to fitness is proof that persistence and discipline lead to remarkable results. His transformation sets a benchmark for aspiring actors and fitness enthusiasts alike.

Also read: Holashtak 2025: Why the eight days before Holi are considered inauspicious