Maheep Kapoor, who appeared in the second season of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', once spoke about using fillers. She jokingly said that she tried fillers during the second season, but the results weren't good. She said it made her look like a joker, she regretted doing it because it ruined her face. However, now she has started getting Botox, which is far better and makes her feel good.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep Kapoor, talked about cosmetic procedures in a conversation with 'Filmfare' and revealed that she had got fillers done before the second season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. She said, 'I did not know what my backside looked like. Who looks at their backside? But I was like Oh my god, my hair, my lips, my back... I have to do a little workout. You see every angle of yourself and then immediately become aware.'

Maheep further added, 'By season 2, I had fillers done. And I was looking like a joker. It didn't suit me at all. I had to wait for them to dissolve and settle. Now they are gone from my face. I will never do fillers again. I have a round face, and it suits certain faces. Just a little advice for women who are thinking about it, always go to a good doctor.'

Maheep also shared her thoughts on Botox, saying, 'It refreshes the face. Fillers are like putting a pump in a punctured tire, and you fill air. But when you pump too much, you look like a balloon. And Botox is mostly like freezing, pressing, and removing wrinkles. I love Botox.'

