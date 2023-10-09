Headlines

'I love a saree...': Alia Bhatt reveals why she ditched lehenga at her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

On her special day, Alia looked stunning in an ivory Sabyasachi saree paired with a matching dupatta.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made headlines last year when she broke with tradition by opting for a saree instead of the traditional heavy lehenga for her wedding to actor Ranbir Kapoor. The intimate wedding took place at their small Mumbai home, and Alia recently revealed the unique choice of attire in Vogue magazine.

On her special day, Alia looked stunning in an ivory Sabyasachi saree paired with a matching dupatta. She explained her unconventional choice, saying, "I love sarees. They're the most comfortable outfit, so I chose one for my wedding instead of a lehenga." This decision resonated with her appreciation for the versatility and comfort of sarees.

"You should celebrate the side of you that you feel is leading in that moment whether that's a saree, a super easy street-style vibe, or an over-the-top gown," the actor continued, emphasising the freedom women have in choosing their attire. "The beauty of being a woman, in my opinion, is that you can wear all of these different outfits all of the time. I can put on a pantsuit. I can put on a gown. One of the most striking aspects of this is the variety of our wardrobe. That, in my opinion, is a wonderful thing to celebrate".

Her wedding saree was adorned with intricate gold details, and Alia chose to keep her makeup minimal to complement her elegant bridal look. Furthermore, she opted for a simpler henna design, a departure from the elaborate patterns typically seen at weddings.

Post-wedding, Alia continued to embrace a variety of styles. She donned an orange Manish Malhotra lehenga while shooting for "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." Notably, she repurposed her wedding mehendi for the wedding song "Kudmayi," which was released separately due to its length.

In an industry known for its opulent weddings and grand celebrations, Alia Bhatt's choice to prioritize comfort and personal style in her wedding attire serves as a refreshing reminder of the freedom women have in expressing themselves through fashion, regardless of societal expectations. Her unique and individualistic approach to her wedding attire has undoubtedly set a trend for future brides looking to break away from convention and embrace their own preferences on their special day.

