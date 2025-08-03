Twitter
'I gave up non-veg': Gauahar Khan lost 10 kilos in 10 days after Pregnancy, shares her diet

While interacting on The Debina Bonnerjee Show, Gauahar Khan revealed that she had to lose weight as she understands the responsibility of being a public figure.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 09:03 PM IST

'I gave up non-veg': Gauahar Khan lost 10 kilos in 10 days after Pregnancy, shares her diet

Actress and model Gauahar Khan, who is expecting her second child, welcomed her first child in 2023. She embraced motherhood with Zehaan and gained some weight, which is natural during pregnancy. Despite the physical and emotional challenges, Gauahar Khan surprised all her fans when she lost 10 kilos in just 10 days.

After her postpartum weight loss, Gauahar Khan returned to the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 as a co-host. Here's everything you need to know about Gauahar Khan's weight loss journey.

Gauahar Khan's weight loss transformation

Gauahar Khan took to Instagram Story to reveal that she lost 10 kilos in 10 days after childbirth. While interacting on The Debina Bonnerjee Show, Gauahar Khan revealed that she had to lose weight as she understands the responsibility of being a public figure. She decided to completely change her diet.

She was lax with her eating habits while breastfeeding as she wanted to prioritise her newborn's health and growth. While breastfeeding, the Lovely Lola took a mix of carbohydrates, proteins and fats for her own health and her baby's growth.

Her weight loss diet

Gauahar Khan followed a restricted diet plan after her son turned six months old and she stopped breastfeeding. Determined to lose postpartum weight, the 41-year-old actress followed a strict diet that included only salads and soups.

Gauahar Khan ate three meals a day, but these included only salads and soups. She removed high-calorie items like meat and mutton from her diet to lose weight. Gauahar Khan admitted that it was a self-guided routine that she chose after doing thorough research and did not take any professional help for it.

"My diet only included leaves and soups. I kept my mouth shut. I literally did that. I was not on a diet. I was eating things properly, but they used to be in the form of salads and soups. I gave up non-veg. I gave up mutton. It is my favourite thing to eat, but I gave it up because it is high in calories," she revealed.

Gauahar Khan also opened up about the criticism and backlash she faced from people after losing weight so quickly. Comments like "You are making other women feel bad" or "You have a trainer" came her way, but she spoke openly about it on the show.

The actress said, "No, I don't have any expensive gym trainers. I am not given any diet plan..."

She clarified that everything she did was a result of personal discipline and consistency. It was all about reaching her starting weight and self-control. However, she was surprised to see that the results came so quickly, which she did not expect.

