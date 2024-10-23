While discussing his transformation, Orry mentioned that he follows a 'zero-sugar-tolerant diet' and credits this approach for his drastic weight loss.

Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, has recently opened up about his impressive weight loss journey during an episode of Dumb Biryani, a podcast hosted by Arhaan Khan, son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan. Internet personality Orry, who is often seen alongside celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor and Suhana Khan, revealed the diet secrets that helped him lose 23 kg without setting foot in the gym.

While discussing his transformation, Orry mentioned that he follows a 'zero-sugar-tolerant diet' and credits this approach for his drastic weight loss. During the podcast, he explained that his diet is the key to his weight management. He shared, “Right now, I am on a really tight diet. I have an egg white omelet for breakfast, and then I don't eat anything throughout the day. Maybe I will have something for dinner, depending on what's at home. But there is no sugar at all. I lost like 23 kilos last year.”

Orry, who now weighs around 50-51 kg, revealed that he hasn't yet reached his desired weight goal. “No, I want to be 47 kg. I think I am around 50-51 kg,” he added.

Though Orry's approach may seem extreme, the benefits of reducing sugar intake have been supported by research. A 2019 study published by the National Library of Medicine highlighted that excessive sugar consumption is linked to an increased risk of several health issues, including type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Cutting down on sugar can have a significant positive impact on overall health.

Orry’s dedication to his diet has certainly paid off, showcasing how a well-structured, disciplined eating plan can lead to remarkable results without the need for strenuous gym routines. While it may not be a sustainable approach for everyone, his journey is a testament to the power of diet in achieving personal health and fitness goals.