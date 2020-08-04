Hyundai showroom in Brazil hires street dog as car salesman, post goes viral

All dog lovers, here's a piece of good news for you! A Hyundai showroom in Brazil has adopted a street dog as a salesman.

A street dog called Tuscon Prime use to roam outside a Hyundai showroom has now been hired as a formal employee in this showroom.

He has been hired as a car salesman and ambassador and made him an honourary employee, getting him an ID card of his own.

Sharing the same on Instagram, Hyundai Brazil wrote, "Meet @tucson_prime, the sales dog at the dealership @PrimeHyundai de Serra - ES. The new member is about a year old, was welcomed by the #Hyundai family and has already won over co-workers and customers with his sympathy,"

Tuscon has his own Instagram account with over 28,000 followers.

Tuscon's story has been going viral on social media and people couldn't stop themselves from pouring their love on this munchkin.

A pooch always around the Hyundia showroom was adopted and stays at the showroom now. Such a nice story. Be kind. That’s all there is to be! pic.twitter.com/wHXpQAEWjw — Natasha A. (@Grammar_nazzzi) August 4, 2020

Which showroom is this! My next car will be from here! @HyundaiIndia @Hyundai_Global — anand siva (@anandsiva) August 4, 2020

Love this story. Love the name! Nice stuff @HyundaiIndia - being kind to animals showcases your values, and we all want to give our money to businesses that share our values. — Nick (@nekzaad) August 4, 2020

Even actor Swastika Mukherjee took to social media and shared his story.

একটি কুকুর Hyundai Showroom বাইরে অপেক্ষা করতো যতক্ষন না তারা তাকে সেখানে ঢুকতে দেয়, Hyundai থেকে বাচ্চাটিকে একটি আই কার্ড তৈরি করে দিয়েছে বাচ্চাটা এখন Hyundai কর্মী, সে ওই Showroom e থাকতে পারে ও তাকে খেতে দেওয়া হয়। The most humane thing to happen in a long time. Take pic.twitter.com/y9xx5PMNBB — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) August 4, 2020

Isn't this cute?