Hyundai showroom in Brazil hires street dog as car salesman, post goes viral
A street dog called Tuscon Prime who use to roam outside a Hyundai showroom has now been hired as a formal employee in this showroom.
All dog lovers, here's a piece of good news for you! A Hyundai showroom in Brazil has adopted a street dog as a salesman.
He has been hired as a car salesman and ambassador and made him an honourary employee, getting him an ID card of his own.
Sharing the same on Instagram, Hyundai Brazil wrote, "Meet @tucson_prime, the sales dog at the dealership @PrimeHyundai de Serra - ES. The new member is about a year old, was welcomed by the #Hyundai family and has already won over co-workers and customers with his sympathy,"
Mais do que pet friendly, somos pet family:
Tuscon has his own Instagram account with over 28,000 followers.
Tuscon's story has been going viral on social media and people couldn't stop themselves from pouring their love on this munchkin.
A pooch always around the Hyundia showroom was adopted and stays at the showroom now. Such a nice story. Be kind. That’s all there is to be! pic.twitter.com/wHXpQAEWjw— Natasha A. (@Grammar_nazzzi) August 4, 2020
Which showroom is this! My next car will be from here! @HyundaiIndia @Hyundai_Global— anand siva (@anandsiva) August 4, 2020
Love this story. Love the name! Nice stuff @HyundaiIndia - being kind to animals showcases your values, and we all want to give our money to businesses that share our values.— Nick (@nekzaad) August 4, 2020
Even actor Swastika Mukherjee took to social media and shared his story.
একটি কুকুর Hyundai Showroom বাইরে অপেক্ষা করতো যতক্ষন না তারা তাকে সেখানে ঢুকতে দেয়, Hyundai থেকে বাচ্চাটিকে একটি আই কার্ড তৈরি করে দিয়েছে বাচ্চাটা এখন Hyundai কর্মী, সে ওই Showroom e থাকতে পারে ও তাকে খেতে দেওয়া হয়। The most humane thing to happen in a long time. Take pic.twitter.com/y9xx5PMNBB— Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) August 4, 2020
