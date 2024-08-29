Twitter
Hurun 2024 Rich List: Richest zodiac signs in India, check yours

This group includes notable figures such as Kumar Mangalam Birla and LN Mittal.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 08:54 PM IST

Hurun 2024 Rich List: Richest zodiac signs in India, check yours
The latest Hurun India Rich List reveals that individuals born under the Cancer sign enjoyed the most remarkable financial growth this year, with their cumulative wealth skyrocketing by 84%. Gemini followed closely, recording a 77% increase, while Leo secured third place with a 68% rise in wealth.

Sagittarius and Libra also saw impressive gains, with wealth increases of 64% and 61%, respectively. Capricorn experienced a 58% rise, and Pisces saw a 46% increase in their cumulative wealth.

Aquarius and Virgo tied for eighth place, both achieving a 39% increase. Aries, Scorpio, and Taurus rounded out the bottom of the list with wealth growth rates of 34%, 33%, and 32%, respectively.

Overall, Cancer leads in wealth growth, while Gemini tops the list in terms of total representation, comprising 9.9% of the wealthiest individuals. This group includes notable figures such as Kumar Mangalam Birla and LN Mittal.

Scorpio and Aries also made a strong showing on the list, with Sunil Mittal and Mukesh Ambani demonstrating modest growth rates.

 

 

 

