Human Rights Day 2022: History, theme and all you need to know about this special day

This year celebrates the 73rd anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 06:49 AM IST

Representational image

Human Rights Day is celebrated on December 10 every year. It is celebrated to honour the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10, 1948. This was the first-ever global document on human rights that outlines all human beings' fundamental rights that need to be protected universally.

Why is Human Rights Day celebrated?

Human Rights Day is celebrated with the aim of making people aware of their rights. Human rights also include the right to health, economic, social, and education. Human rights are those fundamental natural rights from which human beings cannot be deprived or oppressed on the basis of race, caste, nationality, religion, gender etc.

Human rights day 2022: Theme

The theme to celebrate this day is announced by the United Nations General Assembly every year. The theme of Human Rights Day 2022 has been kept Dignity, Freedom and Justice for All. This means health is a fundamental human right for all people. Without health for all, there can be no dignity, freedom or justice.

Human rights in India

The Human Rights Act came into force in India on 28 September 1993. After which the government constituted the National Human Rights Commission on October 12, 1993. The Human Rights Commission also works in political, economic, social and cultural fields. Like wages, HIV AIDS, health, child marriage, and women's rights. The work of the Human Rights Commission is to make more and more people aware.

