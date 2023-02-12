Hug Day 2023: From Cow hugs to Long distance hugs, checkout hilarious memes on Twitter

Valentine's Day has begun, and by now you must be familiar with the memes that celebrate Rose Day, Chocolate Day, Propose Day, Hug Day, Kiss day and goes on. Anyway, individuals look forward to this week of love all year long so they can surprise their significant other with presents and meaningful actions. When deciding what to give a loved one, cows are probably not something that comes to mind. The Animal Welfare Board of India urged people to hug cows on February 14 in order to commemorate the day with emotional richness and everyone's enjoyment.

Twitter, on the other hand, was not entirely persuaded to replace the idea of hugging their lovers with petting a cow. People laughed heartily about the appeal by making humorous puns and sharing entertaining memes. Let’s check out Hug day and Cow Hug day memes on Twitter:

Today is Hug Day; Is it the day when Shivaji Maharaj hugged Afzal Khan ? pic.twitter.com/Wmtg9f2nn7 — We Hindu (@SanatanTalks) February 12, 2023

Terrified by the thought of our cowboys on the Cow Hug Day (Feb. 14) pic.twitter.com/HhggWpjKig — R. Vijaya Sankar (@Vijayasankar_FL) February 8, 2023

When nobody hugs you on Cow Hug Day. pic.twitter.com/tYLWQ11Grt — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) February 8, 2023

Hugging can boost the level of oxytocin hormone that decreases the feeling of loneliness, anger.. and helps us bond..#HugDay #hugday2023 pic.twitter.com/ihTR7aYmGP — Naturally Sudhaish (@NaturallySudha) February 12, 2023

Today is hug day

Mention your single friends and run

#hugday pic.twitter.com/oQjmSzjSkg — Arbish (@ArbishsSiddiqui) February 8, 2022