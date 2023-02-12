Search icon
Hug Day 2023: From Cow hugs to Long distance hugs, checkout hilarious memes on Twitter

Twitter wasn't really sold on the idea of replacing the idea of embracing a lover with petting a cow and hugging cows on Valentine's Day week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

Valentine's Day has begun, and by now you must be familiar with the memes that celebrate Rose Day, Chocolate Day, Propose Day, Hug Day, Kiss day and goes on. Anyway, individuals look forward to this week of love all year long so they can surprise their significant other with presents and meaningful actions. When deciding what to give a loved one, cows are probably not something that comes to mind. The Animal Welfare Board of India urged people to hug cows on February 14 in order to commemorate the day with emotional richness and everyone's enjoyment. 

Twitter, on the other hand, was not entirely persuaded to replace the idea of hugging their lovers with petting a cow. People laughed heartily about the appeal by making humorous puns and sharing entertaining memes. Let’s check out Hug day and Cow Hug day memes on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

