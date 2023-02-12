Hug Day 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes, and special messages to share with your beloved partner

picture for representation

No matter how tiring your day may be, a hug from your lover has the power to uplift your mood. You may feel warm, protected, and safe after giving your partner a hug. Although you should hug on all other days of the year as well, Hug Day is observed annually on February 12 and is the sixth day of Valentine's Week.

Use this day to show your lover how much you care by giving them a tight embrace, or several. Also, don't forget to send these adorable greetings while you're at it!

Hug Day 2023: wishes and quotes