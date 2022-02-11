Hug Day 2022: Make your partner feel special with these valuable gifts

A warm hug works like a relief to an individual. It assures the person, that no matter how bad things could get, there's also someone who can rejuvenate you with this magical gesture. Well, why don't you award the priceless gesture with a valuable gift? Here we are with the list of a few products, that can actually add more value to your relationships.

Darshika Menswear

Men are always up to own some dashing ethnic wear and Darshika has come up with the perfect Valentine's collection, Always and Forever. The collection of classic Jawahar jackets and Kurtas with Churidars has been curated with fabrics like linen and cool cottons. Any dress from this collection will certainly make your partner happy.

Plantas beauty products

Gift your girl a product that will add more value to her beauty, and it will help mother nature as well. Plantas organic beauty products will surely be loved by your partner. Plantas Skin Brightening Organic Face Toner and Plantas Shine & Glow Skin Brightening Organic Face Wash are some of the most popular products from their range.

Winni's customised ring

Nothing makes a girl happier than a dazzling, shiny ring. Winni gifts offer such customised rings that can make the occasion special, and the moment precious. These little friends will charm your partner with their elegant appearance.

O3+ Combos





When one just wants to relax and detoxify the tiredness, combo sets from O3+ are a perfect gift for your partner. There is Vitamin- C Combo Set and DIY home bridal facial kits, D-Tan face masks.

Go ahead, make this day memorable by giving a warm hug with one of these gifts. Sometimes, a little extra effort add more value to a relationship, and this is just a small effort to make.