Hrithik Roshan shares his fitness diet at 51, nutritionist explains if ‘Eat Lesser, Love Better’ is healthy or not

Nick Jonas vibes to Priyanka Chopra and Sunil Grover’s viral track from The Great Indian Kapil Show; watch video
Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal WARNS founder of legal trouble for..., more deets inside
Bangladesh Cricket Board's FIRST reaction to ICC's alleged ultimatum to play in India or lose points, says, 'false, unfounded...'
Greenland after Venezuela? Trump decides next target, NATO and EU in shock as US President mulls military action
AIBE 20 results 2025 OUT? Bar Council of India releases final answer key, step-by-step guide to download scorecard, check direct link here
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar to marry fiancee Saaniya Chandhok on..., reports claim...
Mustafizur Rahman set to play THIS league after being dropped from Shah Rukh Khan's KKR, name is...
Mumbai–Pune travel to get faster, expressway missing link will decrease travel time by…, underground road plans worth Rs... announced
SHOCKING! S*x racket busted at woman IAS Prayagraj's rented house; five men, four women arrested during raid
Shefali Shah REVEALS real reason why she walked out from her first marriage: 'I could kill...'
LIFESTYLE
Hrithik Roshan reveals his low-calorie, high-volume meal at 51 and shares his new mantra, 'Eat Less, Love Better.'
At 51, Hrithik Roshan continues to inspire fans with his disciplined fitness routine. Recently, Hrithik took to Instagram to give a glimpse into what he actually eats to stay fit. Along with pictures of his colourful meal, he shared a simple philosophy: 'Eat lesser, love better. But make the plate look huge.'
In the photos shared by Hrithik, his plate looked generous but carefully planned. The meal focused on what nutrition experts call 'volume eating.' This method involves filling your plate with foods that are low in calories but high in fibre, so you feel full without overeating.
Hrithik’s plate included lean protein in the form of meat with a green sauce, along with plenty of vegetables such as broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, zucchini, and Brussels sprouts. These vegetables are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, making the meal nutritious while keeping calories under control.
While Hrithik’s motto may sound restrictive, experts say the real message lies in balance. Edwina Raj, Head of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, explains, while talking to Hindustan Times, that healthy eating is not about extreme dieting. Instead, it is about eating balanced meals every day.
According to her, a healthy plate should include carbohydrates for energy, proteins for muscle repair, healthy fats for brain and heart health, and fibre from vegetables to aid digestion. Hrithik’s meal fits this model because it prioritises nutrient-dense foods rather than processed items.
However, she also warns against eating less. Skipping meals or eating too little can slow metabolism and cause weakness. What works for one person may not work for another, as diet needs depend on age, lifestyle, and health conditions.