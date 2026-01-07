FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Hrithik Roshan shares his fitness diet at 51, nutritionist explains if ‘Eat Lesser, Love Better’ is healthy or not

Hrithik Roshan reveals his low-calorie, high-volume meal at 51 and shares his new mantra, 'Eat Less, Love Better.'

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 11:27 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan shares his fitness diet at 51, nutritionist explains if ‘Eat Lesser, Love Better’ is healthy or not
At 51, Hrithik Roshan continues to inspire fans with his disciplined fitness routine. Recently, Hrithik took to Instagram to give a glimpse into what he actually eats to stay fit. Along with pictures of his colourful meal, he shared a simple philosophy: 'Eat lesser, love better. But make the plate look huge.'

Hrithik Roshan’s huge-looking meal

In the photos shared by Hrithik, his plate looked generous but carefully planned. The meal focused on what nutrition experts call 'volume eating.' This method involves filling your plate with foods that are low in calories but high in fibre, so you feel full without overeating.

Hrithik’s plate included lean protein in the form of meat with a green sauce, along with plenty of vegetables such as broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, zucchini, and Brussels sprouts. These vegetables are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, making the meal nutritious while keeping calories under control.

Is eating less actually healthy?

While Hrithik’s motto may sound restrictive, experts say the real message lies in balance. Edwina Raj, Head of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, explains, while talking to Hindustan Times, that healthy eating is not about extreme dieting. Instead, it is about eating balanced meals every day.

According to her, a healthy plate should include carbohydrates for energy, proteins for muscle repair, healthy fats for brain and heart health, and fibre from vegetables to aid digestion. Hrithik’s meal fits this model because it prioritises nutrient-dense foods rather than processed items.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

However, she also warns against eating less. Skipping meals or eating too little can slow metabolism and cause weakness. What works for one person may not work for another, as diet needs depend on age, lifestyle, and health conditions.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
