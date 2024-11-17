Hrithik Roshan's elder sister Sunaina Roshan underwent a massive weight loss transformation in 2017.

Hrithik Roshan is a prominent actor in Bollywood. His elder sister Sunaina Roshan underwent a massive weight loss transformation in 2017. She lost over 50 kg in a year after undergoing bariatric surgery. Since then, Sunaina has adopted a much healthier lifestyle, focusing particularly on her exercise routine and diet. In a recent Instagram video, she discussed her past unhealthy eating habits and how she now pays careful attention to what she eats.

"Today I'm going to talk about my switch from junk food to healthy eating. I would basically eat everything and anything under the sun that is unhealthy - pizza, burgers, you name it. There was nothing healthy going into my body," she shared in the video.

Talking about her previous poor health condition and eventual dietary changes, she explained, "What made my jaundice severe also was that I had grade 3 fatty liver. As we all know with jaundice you cannot eat masala or fried food. For me, to make that switch became much easier and it happened day by day, step by step."

"My advice to all of you would be - don't let pain or illness change you to making healthier choices. Do not be lazy about it. Do not be fearful if you can do it or not. Just do it before it's too late," she concluded.

In another video, the 52-year-old reveals her nightly routine, that contributes to her overall health and happiness.

Sunaina reveals that she has an early dinner, usually finishing by 8 to 8:30 PM, followed by a soothing cup of chamomile tea with a pinch of nutmeg and saffron. She also creates a calming atmosphere before bed, listening to relaxing music, journaling, and chatting with friends. She avoids using social media during this time to help unwind.

