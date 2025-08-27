Hrithik Roshan’s personal chef shares 51-year-old actor’s secret to youthful appearance

Hrithik Roshan’s youthful look and strong physique at 51 come from a disciplined blend of nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle choices guided by his personal chef and trainers.

Bollywood’s 'Greek God,' Hrithik Roshan, continues to defy age with his flawless looks and enviable physique even at 51. His fitness journey isn’t just about hitting the gym but also about maintaining balance in diet, workouts, and lifestyle habits. Hrithik’s personal chef and fitness team ensure that his health routine is fine-tuned to match his demanding schedules.

Frequent meals and intermittent fasting

Hrithik Roshan’s diet is built on balance and discipline. According to his personal chef, the actor eats every 2.5 to 3 hours, ensuring his body receives steady nourishment throughout the day. Dinner is always wrapped up by 9 p.m., after which Hrithik follows a fasting window until the next morning. This intermittent fasting approach helps in maintaining lean muscle and keeping his metabolism active.

Healthy indulgences and smart choices

Even with his strict regimen, Hrithik doesn’t completely shy away from indulgence. His chef revealed that he satisfies his sweet tooth with a specially prepared high-protein, gluten-free brownie that aligns with his fitness goals. As for cheat meals, the actor is particular about his choices, preferring tandoori chicken, BBQ chicken, a no-carb burger, or a wholesome jowar-based pizza. These occasional treats allow him to enjoy food without derailing his progress.

The actor’s diet reflects not just discipline but also flexibility, ensuring he enjoys what he eats while staying in peak form. Combined with a consistent fitness routine, Hrithik’s lifestyle proves why at 51, he continues to set the gold standard for health and ageless charm in Bollywood.