Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Saraf to Ananya Panday: 7 Bollywood celebs who nailed denim on denim looks

There’s something powerful about celebrities who know it well about how to pull off denim on denim looks. They make it look simple, effortless, encouraging everyone to sport the denim-on-denim wear. Here are the top 7 actors who show how to ace the denim formula.

Hrithik Roshan: Hrithik Roshan is an undeniable hunk who often proves that less can be more by sporting a white T-shirt and topping it off with a denim jacket, with rolled-up sleeves to bring a masculine spark. He pairs the same with denim jeans and serves major rugged fashion goals.

Rohit Saraf: Rohit Saraf sets a fashion-forward statement in denim wear. He keeps it raw yet sophisticated in a plain white vest, paired with deep blue denims and a matching denim jacket with a stretched effect at the edges and sleeves. One can always opt for classy black boots to bring the look together.

Kiara Advani: The War 2 actress keeps it modernly chic in a denim corset with zipped details and pairs it with flared bottoms. Oozing for a sassy vibe, she accessorises her look with hoop earrings and styles her hair in voluminous waves.

Varun Dhawan: Varun Dhawan embodies the modern-boy aura in a well-fitted white T-shirt and denim jacket, simply pairing it with toned jeans. He keeps the overall look uber-cool and stylish by accessorising it with an analogue watch.

Ananya Panday: Ananya Panday rocks a structured denim top and pairs it with baggy denim jeans with prints and patchwork all across. She oozes a no-nonsense vibe and keeps it raw with metallic jewellery.

Vicky Kaushal: Vicky Kaushal brings the soft boy charm by pairing a printed white T-shirt with a light-blue denim jacket. He adds a certain rugged effect by pairing it with denim jeans. Devoid of any accessories, Vicky simply lets his outfit speak volumes.

Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor keeps it sweet and floral by donning a denim-on-denim outfit featuring a string of floral details on the lines of the borders and pockets, highlighting the borders.

The actors’ denim-on-denim is far from difficult. It’s not just easy, it’s effortless