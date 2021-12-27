How to train for aesthetics

The trend of sporting a well-developed and aesthetic body will never be obsolete. An aesthetic physique exudes a great appeal to both males and females alike. You would have surely seen statues of Greek Gods numerous times. One thing that you will find common in all those statues is their symmetrical and aesthetic appearance.

Even if you look at the physiques of old-school bodybuilders like Schwarzenegger, Zane, and Oliva, you will find that their physique exhibited a great deal of aestheticism. They were not only big and muscular but their physiques were also symmetrically developed making them the ideal alpha-male prototype.

So, what does it take to build an aesthetic physique that can make you look like an alpha male? If you are reading this, we are sure that you have made up your mind to do so. Let's proceed then.

10 ways to train for aesthetics

Just like a painter takes care of even the minutest details in his painting to create a masterpiece, similarly, building an aesthetic body requires one to train in a manner that targets all the aspects of one's physique. The following points will guide you well in bringing an Adonis-like appearance to your physique:

Develop your V-Taper

A V-tapered torso is probably the most noticeable feature in men's bodies. It is characterized by wide delts and back tapering down to a narrow waist. To build a V-tapered torso, one has to prioritize training side delts and lats. Along with that, one also has to ensure that his waistline remains as narrow as possible. Exercises like side lateral raises, wide-grip pull-ups/pull-downs contribute significantly towards developing the muscles that give your torso a V-tapered look. To ensure that your waistline remains narrow, you also have to rely on exercises like hanging leg raises and Russian twists.

Decrease your overall fat percentage

No matter how intense your training routine is, if your body has a higher fat percentage, building an aesthetic physique will be a distant dream for you. To look like a Greek God, you would have to be cautious about what you are feeding your body. Healthy food items that are rich in proteins should be a staple of your diet plan. We are not asking you to completely cut-off fat from your nutrition plan but you should keep it to a bare minimum. The lower your overall fat percentage will be, the more muscular and aesthetic your physique would appear.

Incorporating unilateral training

When it comes to building an aesthetic physique, one needs to incorporate unilateral training to target certain muscle groups. Unilateral training is the best way to avoid muscle imbalances. It improves muscular stimulation which leads to more muscle growth. So if you are someone who finds that one side of his deltoids, biceps, triceps, or forearms is more developed than the other side, unilateral training can aid you in getting rid of those imbalances.

Chisel out your core muscles

Well-built core muscles not only improve your overall athleticism but also give your torso an aesthetic look. Whether you look up to golden-era bodybuilders or present-day fitness models, you can always spot ripped abdominals on their physique. To chisel out your core muscles you can train them thrice a week at the end of your workouts. Performing exercises like crunches, leg raises, side bends, Russian twists, etc. can sculpt your abdominals well to carve your 6-pack.

Avoid dirty bulking

If you avoid dirty bulking, it can help you a lot in attaining ideal male body proportions. Bulking requires you to be in a caloric surplus. To get the most out of your bulking phase, you must ensure that you are feeding your body good calories. This will keep your body in a controlled caloric surplus which will allow you to put on muscle mass on one hand and minimize fat gains on the other.

Train your smaller muscle groups

When you train your larger muscle groups (chest, back, and quads), you automatically tend to involve your smaller muscle groups to some extent. But to build an aesthetic physique, you have to ensure that your smaller muscle groups (deltoids, biceps, triceps, calves) also get their fair share of training. Doing so will allow you to build a symmetrical and proportionately developed physique. It will aid in countering muscle imbalances as well.

Training your lower body

The appearance of an aesthetic physique can never be complete without well-developed lower body muscles. Hence, you have to ensure that you train your lower body muscles (quadriceps, hamstrings, calves and glutes) twice a week with adequate intensity and volume to enhance their musculature. Doing so will allow you to put on decent muscle mass on your upper body as well. This is because when you train your lower body muscles, it leads to greater release of testosterone in your body which supports muscle gain and fat loss.

Incorporating intensity techniques

Intensity techniques subject your muscles to greater stress than they are used to which translates into more muscular growth. Incorporating them in your training program also allows you to burn more calories which aid in giving your physique an aesthetic appearance. You can incorporate intensity techniques like drop sets, supersets, running the rack, etc. into your aesthetic physique training routine to get the most out of it.

High-Intensity Interval Training

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) is the most efficient way to target fat loss. To build an aesthetic physique, only putting on muscle mass is not enough. You also have to torch excess fat from your frame to make your physique appear more defined. Performing HIIT allows you to burn fat at a greater rate as compared to performing normal cardio. Hence, high-intensity interval training forms a crucial part of an aesthetic workout routine.

Rest and Recovery

Last but not least, rest and recovery have to be an important component of your workout program that can let you earn an aesthetic physique. Undoubtedly, training is essential for muscle growth and fat loss but if you don't provide your body with adequate rest and recovery, your training sessions wouldn't be able to serve you much. Resting allows the body to recuperate the annihilated muscle tissues which facilitate growth. So if you intend to build an aesthetic body, ensure that your body receives a fair share of rest along with training and nutrition.

Final Words

So that brings us to the end of this post. Building an aesthetic physique requires you to be consistent and disciplined. It is not something that you can acquire in a few weeks. Rather it would take you months of following a strict training and diet plan to see the results. But the fruition of all these would surely get you the physique that you intend to have.

-Brand Desk Content