How to stop waking up feeling tired every morning? Follow these 4 tips

Nothing is worse than going to bed early, only to wake up early and fresh but still, feel exhausted. There are a number of factors that affect how tired you feel in the morning, and you probably have some habits that are robbing you of your energy.

Ideally, falling asleep at night should take you 10-15 minutes, If it takes you less than five minutes, chances are, you’re sleep-deprived. Humans spend 1/3 of their life sleeping, this obviously differs depending on the age of the human, but on average it’s around a third, which is quite a lot when you think about it.

Let’s look at some of the solutions that you should adopt, which will help you wake up early and be well rested.

Stop snoozing- when you snooze, you are not really getting enough sleep. It doesn’t make you feel better about waking up. It actually does nothing beneficial for you. Every single time you hit the snooze button you wake up feeling more tired. This is because our sleep consists of 90-minute cycles. When you fall back asleep for such a short amount of time, your alarm wakes you up in the middle of your sleep phase, which will leave you feeling even more tired and sluggish. So, instead of putting on an alarm, you can use an app called sleep cycle. It wakes you up at the end of your sleep phase. It does it by tracking your movements during the night and the alarm only goes off, when it detects you’re at the end of the cycle. Waking up this way will leave you much more energetic than waking up in the middle of your REM phase.

Get enough sleep- we need a certain amount of sleep every day for our body to function properly. You probably already know this, but we tend to regularly sleep either too much or too little. One of the reasons this happens is that we go to sleep at inconsistent hours. We should go to sleep and wake up at the same time seven days per week. This way your body gets into the rhythm and you can wake up naturally at the end of a sleep cycle, every single day. Also, everyone has a different amount of sleep needed to feel energized.

Rehydrated and get the blood flowing- it’s crucial that you hydrate yourself first thing in the morning. After 6-8 hours without water, you will naturally be dehydrated, and dehydration causes fatigue. Every single day before going to sleep, place a glass of water on your nightstand. This way when you up, the water is already waiting for you. The objective is to rehydrate your body and mind as fast as possible, to replace the water you were deprived of during the hours you slept. Another great way is to do some exercises, any physical activity that gets the heart rate up and the blood flowing is going to raise your energy levels.

Avoid screens before bed- Your TV, smart phon3e and computer screen all produce artificial blue light. The problem with blue light in the evening is that it tricks your body into thinking that it’s actually daytime. When it gets dark outside, your body naturally produces sleep hormones called melatonin. Since artificial light blocks melatonin production, we can really screw up our sleep, because your body doesn’t send signals to your cells that it’s nighttime. That’s why you should not be looking at any screen for the last 2 hours before bed.