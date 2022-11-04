How to stop procrastinating? 3 effective ways you need to know to avoid this problem

Photo: Pixabay

Often, people confuse procrastination with laziness, demotivation, or something deliberately done by a person. However, many times it is seen that laxity is not in the hands of any person. Despite their best efforts, they are unable to start and complete their work on time without facing stress.

There is also a sense of guilt for not doing it on time, and starting the work on time also remains a challenge. Many people complain of high levels of anxiety due to this habit, which makes it important to address it.

However, there is proper science involved in people's procrastination tendencies. It involves a two-step process.

1. Waiting to Delay

For example, "I will do it tomorrow". When tomorrow comes, you promise yourself that you will do it right now.

2. Rationalization

Here you give yourself an excuse that allows you to delay the task and it is too boring or difficult to start it yet. This suggests another theory that when people find work too boring, challenging, counterproductive, or unpleasant, they tend to avoid it as much as they can. There are some people who procrastinate in protecting their self-esteem.

How can one deal with procrastination?

Coping with procrastination can often be very challenging, but taking small steps can go a long way in improving the habit.

1. Creating Deadlines

When you have a big assignment on hand, make small timelines to complete it. You can start by summarizing your plan and how you want to proceed based on your ability to complete the task. You can make this your daily or weekly routine.

2. Keeping the reward

One of the key ways to overcome procrastination is to set up a reward system for yourself. In this, you should set small rewards for each time. Like going out to dinner after a cup of coffee or a big job. Once you get into the habit of following through and delaying your procrastination, you can reduce the frequency of rewards.

3. Break it down into smaller tasks

When approaching any task or project, break it down into small steps so that it doesn't feel too overwhelming. When you make your own timeline for small tasks, then the work does not feel cumbersome and you start working on time by adhering to the deadline.