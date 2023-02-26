How to save YouTube videos offline to watch later, check here

Representational image

To save offline videos on YouTube, you must have the most basic thing i.e. Android Smartphone or iPhone. Apart from this, it is also necessary to have an active YouTube Premium subscription. This offline video-saving feature is part of the subscription and won't work without it. For this, first, go to the YouTube app and open the video you want to save offline. Now select the Menu button from the options below the video.

After this, select the option Download Video from the menu. If you want, you can also see this option directly by clicking on the three-dot menu near the video title.

After clicking on the Download Video option, you will be asked to choose some settings like video quality. Usually ranges from Low (144p) to Full HD (1080p). The option to always remember the video quality is also in the settings, which means you don't have to choose it every time you download a video. However, the resolution can be changed for later downloads.

After choosing Settings, click on the blue colour Download button below and after that, the video will start downloading. After this video will be saved offline in your phone's storage.

How to access offline videos?

Now the next time you are in an area with no Wi-Fi or mobile data connectivity and open the YouTube app, you will be automatically switched to offline mode. You will not be able to search for new videos but will be able to access offline videos already saved on the phone. You can watch them by clicking on the offline videos.

Not all videos on YouTube support the offline save feature. If you see a video that is not showing the download button despite YouTube's premium subscription, then understand that the video does not support offline viewing. Also, note that videos saved offline from YouTube cannot be played in popular media formats like MP4 and are only available to access and play in the YouTube app.