How to recreate Alia Bhatt's strawberry makeup look? Follow these 5 tips

All beauty enthusiasts, who love minimal makeup, have been crushing hard over Alia Bhatt's recent looks. Earlier this month, for her friend Disha Khatwani’s mehendi ceremony, Alia wore a bright pink ensemble and shared a series of pictures on Instagram. To elevate the glam quotient, Alia followed the strawberry makeup trend that went well with her kurta set.

Wondering what strawberry makeup is? Well, it is one of the biggest beauty trends of 2023. It is minimal base with a bit of bronzer, glossy lips, and strawberry-toned flushed cheeks.

This wedding season, take cues from Alia and recreate her strawberry makeup look. But before you do that, make a note of these five tips. Read on.

Replace foundation with skin tint: To ace that minimal base, opt for a skin tint. This product will make your skin look dewy and flawless.

Try the 'W' blush method: Take a liquid blush and make a 'W' on your cheeks, covering your nose and the sides of the forehead. Now, blend the product using a blender.

Use blush as eye shadow: To go all matchy-matchy, use the liquid blush on your eyelids. Top it off with a shimmery eye shadow of the same shade.

Lipliner is a must: Before applying the lip gloss or tint, line your lips using a liner that matches the shade of your lips. This will surely elevate the look.

Don't ditch highlighter: Alia Bhatt loves glowing skin. To achieve the same, go all out with the liquid highlighter. Additionally, you can also mix the product with your skin tint and apply.