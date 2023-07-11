Headlines

DNA Special: Does Delhi need new road, drainage plans?

Mukesh Ambani introduces Jio Bharat V2 4G, cheapest phone ever: Check price, features, how to buy

How to prevent premature greying of hair? Follow these important diet tips

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging scrapping of Article 370 today: 10 points

GST Council meet today: Tax on online gaming, ITC claims among key matters on agenda

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Special: Does Delhi need new road, drainage plans?

Mukesh Ambani introduces Jio Bharat V2 4G, cheapest phone ever: Check price, features, how to buy

How to prevent premature greying of hair? Follow these important diet tips

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

5 worst mothers in the animal world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

BTS Jungkook professes love for K-Pop star Taeyeon; Army can not believe it | BTS | BTS Army |

Delhi: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti meets BJP President JP Nadda

Russia's fleet forces start naval exercises in Japan and Okhotsk Sea waters

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Homelifestyle

lifestyle

How to prevent premature greying of hair? Follow these important diet tips

While greying hair is a natural part of the aging process, adopting a nutrient-rich diet can help prevent premature greying and maintain the natural color of your hair for longer.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 05:52 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Premature greying of hair can be a distressing experience for many individuals. While genetics and age play significant roles in greying hair, certain lifestyle factors, including diet, can contribute to premature greying. Fortunately, adopting a nutrient-rich diet can help promote healthy hair pigmentation and delay the onset of greying. In this article, we will discuss some essential diet tips that can aid in preventing premature greying of hair naturally.

Consume Antioxidant-Rich Foods:

Antioxidants play a crucial role in neutralizing harmful free radicals that can damage the hair follicles and accelerate greying. Incorporating a variety of antioxidant-rich foods into your diet can help combat oxidative stress and maintain the natural color of your hair. Include fruits such as berries, citrus fruits, and pomegranates, as well as vegetables like spinach, kale, and bell peppers.

Increase Vitamin B12 Intake:

Vitamin B12 is essential for maintaining healthy hair pigmentation. Deficiency in this vitamin has been linked to premature greying. Ensure you include foods rich in vitamin B12, such as eggs, dairy products, fish, and lean meats, in your diet. If you are a vegetarian or vegan, consider incorporating fortified cereals, nutritional yeast, and fortified plant-based milk alternatives to meet your vitamin B12 needs.

Consume Foods High in Copper:

Copper is a trace mineral that aids in the production of melanin, the pigment responsible for hair color. Including copper-rich foods in your diet can help prevent premature greying. Foods like oysters, shellfish, organ meats, nuts, seeds, and dark chocolate are excellent sources of copper.

Include Foods Containing Catalase:

Catalase is an enzyme that breaks down hydrogen peroxide, a natural bleaching agent that can accumulate in the hair follicles and lead to greying. Consuming foods that contain catalase can help reduce the buildup of hydrogen peroxide. Foods like broccoli, cabbage, garlic, onions, and kale are known to be rich in catalase and can contribute to maintaining natural hair color.

Incorporate Omega-3 Fatty Acids:

Omega-3 fatty acids are not only beneficial for overall health but also play a role in maintaining healthy hair. These essential fatty acids help nourish the hair follicles and promote hair pigmentation. Include fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines, as well as plant-based sources like flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts in your diet to boost your omega-3 intake.

Stay Hydrated:

Proper hydration is essential for maintaining the health of your hair. Dehydration can weaken the hair strands and make them more prone to damage, including premature greying. Ensure you drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day and include hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumbers, and oranges in your diet.

Minimize Refined Sugar and Processed Foods:

High consumption of refined sugar and processed foods can contribute to oxidative stress and inflammation in the body, which may accelerate the greying process. Opt for a diet rich in whole, unprocessed foods, including fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, to support overall hair health and delay greying.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

Watch: Kapil Sharma recalls his childhood memory from Gadar set, reveals he got scared by Amrish Puri

Islamic State leader Osama al-Muhajer killed in US drone strike in Syria

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Viral video: Abhishek Bachchan reveals a woman slapped him and asked him to quit acting after watching this film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE