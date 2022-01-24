How to preserve food in freezer - Keep these 5 things in mind

Refrigerators are a common household appliance these days. They are basically used to keep food fresh for a longer period of time. One important part of refrigeration is the freezer installed inside the appliance. The basic function of the freezer is to preserve food items for long.

The temperature of the freezer is much lower than the fridge, which is why if a food item is to be kept safe for a long time, then the freezer is used. However, despite using the freezer, many people are still unaware of the ways to use the freezer properly. Today we are going to tell you about some important things to remember while storing food items in the freezer.

By adopting these tips, you will be able to easily store food for a long time. Along with this, your freezer will also be able to remain in working condition for a long time. So here are a few utility tips for you.

Store food after cooling

Do not keep any food item in the freezer when it is hot. Cool it first and then keep it in the freezer.

Keeping hot food in the freezer increases the temperature of the freezer and may defrost other food already kept in it.

If there is a large amount of food, then keeping it in the freezer in portions increases the cooling process.

Wrap the food properly

Before placing the food in the freezer, it is necessary to wrap it properly. Failure to do so may result in 'freezer burn'.

'Freezer burn' means that the water present in the food can release resulting in the food to be dehydrated.

Due to dehydration the quality of the food deteriorates, although even after this the food remains safe to eat.

Avoid over-storing

Store only as many food items in the freezer as is needed. If the freezer is too full, its working life is also affected.

Labeling

For more food items in the freezer, labeling can be a better option.

Under this, raw food and cooked food can be marked separately.

Along with this, you can also put a date to keep them in the freezer.

Do not allow ice to freeze

Do not allow ice to freeze inside the freezer. If ice freezes, you can defrost the freezer for some time.

The things kept in the freezer remain in the status quo for several hours even after the freezer is defrosted.