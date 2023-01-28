How to manage extreme mood swings during menopause?

Representational image

Menopause is a condition where many changes begin in the body of woman. During this, problems like mood swings, sleeplessness, irritability etc. often occur, sometimes ignoring it increases the problem further. As a result, women become victims of depression. Explain that menopause is such a stage when the periods of women stop completely.

A few years before menopause, the body gradually reduces the elimination of the hormones estrogen and progesterone. Lack of hormones not only increases physical but also mental problems. Because of this, anger or irritability remains all the time.

How to control irritability and mood swings in menopause.

Hormone replacement therapy

Estrogen and progesterone hormones decrease in menopause, due to which these changes begin in the body. Although these problems are common, if they start increasing continuously then women need hormone replacement therapy. In this situation, doctors suggest some medicines to them. It contains mostly hormone medicines, with the help of which the need of decreasing hormones in the body is fulfilled. Actually, during menopause, the amount of hormones in women decreases, in which case they are completed in the body with the help of hormone replacement therapy.

Take nutritious and balanced diet

Women should stay away from junk and unhealthy food after menopause. Not only this, include only those things in your diet, which are beneficial for their health. Many times the problem of weight gain starts after menopause, so always keep your diet balanced. Not only this, some women require a non-hormonal strategy. Actually, hormone replacement therapy cannot be given to women suffering from problems like high-risk patients, hypertension etc. IThey have to take special care of their diet. They should consume estrogen-rich foods so that their deficiency in the body can be met. If women want, they can consult their doctor for this.

Regular exercise and meditation

Exercise must be done not only to stay fit but also to remove physical problems. To control irritability and anger during menopause, it is important that you stay fit and keep your mind calm. For this, take out time every morning and exercise for half an hour. After this do meditation and yoga for about 20 minutes. To get relief from your anger and irritability, it is important that you make it a routine.

Getting enough sleep is essential

In menopause, most women have a problem that they do not get sleep (remedy for deep sleep). If you are also having this problem, then you can take some healthy drinks while sleeping at night. Green tea or turmeric milk can be taken, both of which can prove to be helpful for sleep. In this situation, take at least 8 hours of sleep daily, so that you can make yourself feel relaxed. Try to keep yourself away from gadgets or mobile phones while sleeping.