How to maintain body hygiene during the rainy season

In humid weather, there’s never any respite. As constant as our daily soap operas, humidity is a never-ending story that has become a part of our lives. High humidity during monsoon puts all of us at an increased risk of allergies and infection.

Avoid any kind of infection just by maintaining basic body hygiene.

Showering twice- Constant sweating and humid weather go hand in hand. Because of high humidity, the sweat does not evaporate and stays on the skin causing body odour. Showering twice a day will cleanse away what is responsible for body odour as well as leave you feeling fresh and fragrant.

Perfume- Apply your perfume to the warm parts of your body which include neck, wrists, back of your knees, inside the elbow and ankles. The pulse points naturally radiate heat which helps diffuse scents throughout the day.

Go fuss-free- The hair on our body traps sweat causing bacteria that leads to body odour. So, hair removal becomes very important if you want to stay and smell fresh all day long.

Tame the frizz- We are often left with a greasy scalp and a frizzy mane in humid weather which make our hair really difficult to manage. Avoid using products that weigh your hair down such as hair sprays. Instead, opt for hair serums, hair mousse or even natural oils that will nourish the hair and banish the frizz.

Avoid tight clothes- Choose clothes which are light weight, loose and made from natural fibres in order to avoid infections and rashes on the body. Wear clothes that allow air to pass through the body such as cotton and linen.