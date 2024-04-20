Lifestyle

How to keep yourself protected from extreme heat, check out some dos and don'ts

Heatwave is a condition of air temperature that becomes dangerous and fatal when exposed to the human body.

As summer approaches and temperatures begin to rise, the threat of heatwaves becomes increasingly imminent. Amidst the sweltering heat, it's paramount to prioritize your well-being by adopting practical measures to stay cool and safe. What is a heatwave? Heatwave is a condition of air temperature that becomes dangerous and fatal when exposed to the human body. It is defined on the basis of the temperature thresholds over a region in terms of actual temperature or its departure from normal. The heat wave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degree Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degree Celsius or more for Hilly regions. Amidst the ongoing weather conditions, the weather office advised people to avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light colour, loose and cotton clothes, cover head, use a cloth, hat or umbrella. Here are some of the Dos and Don’ts to follow amidst the heatwave alert in the country: Dos Make sure you hydrate yourself with enough water.

Do avoid dehydration by following correct intake of ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution), homemade summer drinks like coconut water, lemon water, butter milk and many others.

Wear cotton, light-colored, and light weight clothes during summer season.

Always use umbrella, hat, sunglasses, and a cloth to protect your skin and eyes from the sun rays.

Take extra care of the elderly, children and the ones who are overweight. Dont’s Do not roam out in the sun between 12 noon and 3 pm.

Avoid doing any kind of strenuous activities.

Avoid consuming salty, spicy, oily, and high protein food.

One should also not cook during peak hours in summer.

Make sure to not leave your pets and kids alone in parked vehicles.

