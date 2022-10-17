How to get rid of split ends permanently? Follow these methods

Photo: Pixabay

Split ends are a common problem, which occurs due to damage to the outer protective layer of the hair. Due to this, the hair becomes lifeless and rough from below. This not only stops the length of the hair but also destroys its beauty. Usually, people suggest cutting or trimming out the damaged hair. Talking about the parlour, you will be offered its expensive treatments there and you will also be advised to buy many types of shampoo and conditioner. It is better that you find a way to get rid of hair at home without cutting it.

Here are a few ways to protect your hair from split ends

Egg Mask

Eggs are an important source of essential fatty acids and protein for hair. It not only nourishes the hair but also strengthens its roots and helps in eliminating the problem of split ends. To make an egg mask, take one egg (with the yolk), a spoonful of yogurt, and the juice of half a lemon and apply it on the length of your hair for 45 minutes. After that wash the hair with lukewarm water. Make sure to do this once a week. You yourself will see that your hair is recovering faster.

Hot Oil Massage

Nothing better than a hot oil massage to provide that gives nourishment and moisture to the hair. It not only removes split ends but also maintains the moisture level of your hair, making hair shiny, healthy and beautiful. Oil massage on the hair also regulates the blood flow to the scalp, which leads to faster hair growth. Warm the oil at home regularly and massage it well on the hair after that wrap your hair in a warm towel and leave it for a while. Shampoo it afterwards.

Banana Mask

Banana is not only nutritious to eat, but it is also at the forefront of enhancing beauty. Grind a ripe banana well in a mixer and add some castor oil, 2 tbsp milk and some honey to it. Apply this mask once a week for about half an hour and wash your hair with lukewarm water. This hair pack is a surefire remedy for unsightly-looking split ends.

Honey and Curd for Hair

Apply a mixture of honey and curd to bring moisture to the hair and get rid of the problem of split ends. Apply this combo to your hair twice a week and watch your hair transform. While honey provides moisture to the hair, curd makes the hair healthy and brings shine to them.

Papaya Hair Mask

Papaya helps in keeping the stomach healthy, you must have known that. But did you know that it also works as a hair hack? Rich in proteins and amino acids, papaya helps keep your hair strong from the roots. For this, take out the pulp of a papaya and mash it well. Now prepare a pack by adding half a cup of curd to it. Apply this pack on the hair and leave it for 45 minutes. After that shampoo the hair well. By doing this once a week, you will soon get rid of the problem of split ends.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek contains high amount of protein which is helpful in accelerating hair growth. Fenugreek is helpful in hair fall, making them black, removing dandruff and getting rid of split ends. It also makes hair thick, healthy and strong. For this, soak three spoons of ground fenugreek seeds in four tablespoons of curd for half an hour. Now apply it on the hair and leave it for 30 minutes and then shampoo. This will not only get rid of the problem of pimples, but the dryness of the hair will be removed and they will become soft.