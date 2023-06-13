How to detect water adulteration in milk, easy home method revealed by FSSAI

Milk, an essential ingredient in every household, often falls victim to adulteration. Milk is served as a healthy drink to kids and adults every day in almost every household in India. Unscrupulous traders resort to diluting milk with water and adding urea, starch, and other contaminants. However, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has revealed a simple method for identifying water adulteration in milk from the comfort of your home.

Milk, considered a complete diet in itself, boasts a rich composition of vital nutrients necessary for optimal bodily functions. Unfortunately, what you may unknowingly be consuming is nothing more than water masked as milk. This deceptive practice of dilution remains prevalent and skillfully executed to avoid detection.

So, how can you uncover water adulteration in milk? Here's a straightforward method:

1. Prepare a large, clean glass or plate.

2. Hold the glass or plate with one hand, allowing space for pouring milk.

3. Pour one to two millilitres of milk onto the glass or plate.

4. Observe the milk's behaviour:

• If the milk trickles down slowly, leaving behind a white streak, it is likely pure.

• Conversely, if the milk rushes down rapidly without leaving a white streak, water has been added.

By following this simple test, you can safeguard yourself from consuming adulterated milk and ensure your body receives the essential nutrients it requires for optimal health.

