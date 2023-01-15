Search icon
How to control uric acid? Know causes and preventions here

Know here how to control uric acid.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 01:41 PM IST

How to control uric acid? Know causes and preventions here
How to control uric acid | Photo: Pixabay

Uric acid is a natural waste product which forms through the digestion of foods that contains purines such as red meat, organ meats, sardines, and beer. Normally, the uric acid is filtered through kidneys and the flushed out via urine. It becomes problematic when the consumption of purine-containing food is higher or the body is unable to get rid of it fast enough. 

Uric acid: Causes

The uric acid then gets built up in our blood. There are many factors that lead to collecting the uric acid body. Some of these are:

  • Improper diet
  • Genetics
  • Obesity or being overweight

Increased uric acid can lead to deadly diseases such as kidney disease, diabetes mellitus, hypothyroidism, some types of cancers or chemotherapy, and psoriasis. 

How to control uric acid?

  • Limit purine-rich foods: Because purine-rich food leads to the increase of uric acid in our body, it is best to lower the intake of food items such as red meat, beer and more. 
  • Drink more water: Drinking plenty of fluids helps your kidneys flush out uric acid faster. 
  • Avoid alcohol: Alcoholic beverages are a big no-no if you want to control your uric acid. Alcohol can very easily increase purine products in your body.
  • Drink coffee: Some researchers who that drinking coffee can be helpful as it competes with the enzyme that breaks down purines in the body, which lowers the rate of uric acid production. It also increases the rate at which your body excretes uric acid.
  • Lose weight: Obesity may contribute to increased uric acid levels. So it is advised to try to reduce the extra weight. Not only does uric acid but it also keeps a lot of diseases at bay. 
  • Eat more fibre: Fiber can help to balance your blood sugar and insulin levels. It also tends to increase satiety, helping to lower the risk of overeating.
