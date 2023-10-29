How to celebrate first Karwa Chauth? Rituals, traditions for newly married

Here's a guide on how to celebrate your first Karwa Chauth with traditional rituals and customs.

Karwa Chauth is a significant Hindu festival celebrated by married women to pray for the long and prosperous life of their husbands. For newly married couples, the first Karwa Chauth holds a special place as it symbolizes the bond and love between them. Here's a guide on how to celebrate your first Karwa Chauth with traditional rituals and customs.

Sargi: The day of Karwa Chauth begins before sunrise with the custom of Sargi. The mother-in-law prepares a special meal, which includes fruits, sweets, and savories, for the newlywed bride. It is customary for the bride to eat this meal before dawn, as she will fast throughout the day.

Dressing Up: On Karwa Chauth, women often dress in their finest traditional attire, applying henna (mehendi) on their hands. The bride, in particular, wears her wedding attire or something similarly significant.

Applying Sindoor and Wearing Chura: The bride applies sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead and wears her wedding chura (bangles) as part of the traditional attire.

Karwa Chauth Vrat: The main ritual of Karwa Chauth involves fasting from sunrise to moonrise, without even drinking water. The fast is broken after sighting the moon and performing the evening puja.

Pooja Thali: As evening approaches, women gather with their puja thalis, which include a karwa (earthen pot), an idol of Ganesha, a diya (lamp), a sieve, and some sweets. The thali is an essential component of the ceremony.

Moon Sighting: Women gather on rooftops or open areas to sight the moon. Once the moon is visible, they look at it through a sieve, and then they see their husband's face through the same sieve. This symbolizes the connection between the moon and a woman's husband.

Breaking the Fast: After seeing the moon and her husband, the wife is given water and her first morsel of food by her husband, thus breaking her fast. The husband often presents a gift to his wife as a token of appreciation.

Seek Blessings: After the fast is broken, couples often visit their elders to seek their blessings for a happy and prosperous married life.

Festive Dinner: The day concludes with a grand, celebratory dinner with family and friends. Special dishes, sweets, and treats are prepared to mark the end of the fast.

Exchanging Gifts: Newlyweds may exchange gifts and tokens of love on this special occasion, which adds a personal touch to the celebration.