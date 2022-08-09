How sun exposure is linked with skin cancer

Protect your skin from cancer

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer. Repeated sun exposure to the skin is like repeated injury to the skin, which can lead to skin cancer. There are many types of skin cancer and each looks different on the skin. Any unusual bumps, sores, spots should never be ignored on the body. It is important to visit a doctor if you notice any of it developing on your body.

Here's what you need to know about skin cancer.

What is sunburn or sun damage?

Sunburn is skin damage and your body’s response to try to repair it. Sunburn happens when the DNA in your skin cells has been damaged by too much UV radiation from the sun. The heat and pain you sometimes get from sunburn is your body's attempt to repair the damaged cells. The DNA damage can happen before the first signs of sunburn show up. Even though your skin may eventually feel and look healed, some cells with damaged DNA can be left behind because our repair mechanism isn't perfect.

Over time, these damaged cells multiply and can develop into skin cancer. Remember, sunburn doesn't have to be raw or peeling. For people with lighter skin, sunburn may make your skin go pink or red or it could be irritated or tender or itchy for people with darker skin. Sunburn doesn't just happen on holiday or sunny days. Sunburn can still happen on a cloudy day. It is very important to protect your skin with shade, clothing and sunscreen.

What is skin cancer?

Skin cancer is a type of cancer arising from the skin. It mostly develops in the areas that are exposed to the sun.

There are 3 major type of skin cancer:

Basal-cell skin cancer (BCC)

Squamous- cell skin cancer (SCC)

Melanomas

The first two along with other less common skin cancers are known as nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC).

Basal-cell skin can usually develops in the sun exposed area of the body, such as the neck and face. This grows slowly and can damage the tissues around it but it is unlikely to spread to distant areas or become life threatening.

Squamous-cell skin cancer also usually occurs in the sun exposed areas of the body, such as face, ears, hands. This is likely to spread more in people having darker skin shades. It more likely to develop this type in areas that aren't often exposed to the sun.

Basal and Squamous cancer rarely result in death.

Melanomas are the most aggressive ones. This type can develop anywhere in the body. Melanomas can be treated if detected on time. It can spread to other parts of the body if not treated on time. This can also lead to death.

How to protect your skin from sun damage?

Wear clothes that protect your body from sunburn.

Always apply sunscreen to protect yourself from harsh UV rays, even on the cloudy days.

Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the harsh light.

Avoid going out in the middle of the day.